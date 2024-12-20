Mutahi Kagwe's Biography: Political journey, marriage with Michuki's daughter, networth

Mutahi Kagwe, a seasoned politician and a former Cabinet Minister.

Born in Kihate village, Kagwe’s career spans decades, during which he has held key political positions, including Member of Parliament for Mukurweini Constituency, Senator for Nyeri County, and Cabinet Secretary for Health.

His leadership was particularly lauded during the COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired Kenya's National Emergency Response Committee, earning him international recognition in the Wall Street Journal.

Early life and education

Mutahi Kagwe was born in 1958 in Nyeri County and began his education at Kihate Primary School.



He proceeded to Kagumo High School, earning his O-levels before joining the University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Insurance in 1981.

His quest for knowledge saw him pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the United States International University, completing it in 1992.

He is a professional member of the Marketing Society of Kenya and the Kenya Institute of Management, affiliations that have enhanced his leadership and strategic capabilities.

Entry into politics

Kagwe’s political career began in 2003 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Mukurweini Constituency.

As MP, he chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Trade, Tourism, and Planning and championed policies to boost Kenya’s economic growth.

His efforts earned him a Cabinet appointment in 2006 as Minister of Information, Transport, and Communications.

During his tenure, Kagwe spearheaded the construction of the East African Marine System (TEAMS), the region’s first fibre optic project, which revolutionised internet connectivity in East Africa.

He also played a pivotal role in launching Mpesa, positioning Kenya as a global leader in mobile money innovation.

In 2013, Kagwe was elected the first Senator for Nyeri County. Among his notable contributions was sponsoring the Cyber Security and Protection Bill in the Senate.

He also championed 'The Best Classroom,' an ECDE initiative that sought to improve early education nationwide.

Leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

In 2020, Kagwe was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Health, a role in which he led the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Chair of the National Emergency Response Committee, Kagwe demonstrated exceptional leadership amid numerous challenges.

His efforts, including public health campaigns and vaccine rollout strategies, were widely acknowledged both locally and internationally.

Current role

In December 2024, Kagwe was nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Livestock and Fisheries by President William Ruto.

Family

Mutahi Kagwe is married to Anne Wanjiku Mutahi who is the daughter of the late prominent Cabinet Minister, John Michuki.

Anne Wanjiku was a special advisor to former President Uhuru Kenyatta on matters concerning Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).The couple have four children one of whom is rapper Kahush.