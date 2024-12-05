NTSA, undercover officers, specialised units deployed in countrywide crackdown

As the festive season ushers in increased travel and public activities, the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have announced a countrywide crackdown.

The festive period, marked by heightened travel for Christmas and New Year holidays, has traditionally seen an uptick in traffic accidents.

This year is no exception, with statistics showing a 6% increase in fatal accidents compared to the same period last year.

From January to November 2024, Kenya recorded 3,681 fatal accidents, up from 3,469 in 2023.

The number of victims has also risen by 7%, from 20,239 in 2023 to 21,620 in 2024. Tragically, 4,282 lives have been lost this year, 192 more than in 2023.

Undercover officers

The rise in road carnage has prompted the NPS to implement enhanced security measures, including the deployment of additional traffic police officers on major highways.

Under the multi-agency operational plan, NTSA is working alongside the NPS to conduct rigorous road safety checks , aiming to enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

This includes targeting common violations such as speeding , failure to use seat belts, unroadworthy vehicles, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We appeal to all motorists to approach this festive season with a change in behavior,” said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Road traffic accidents are preventable, and we all have a role to play in reducing carnage on our roads.

In addition to visible traffic patrols, the NPS has introduced a more covert approach, deploying undercover officers to monitor road activities discreetly .

This effort is intended to crack down on corruption, enforce law compliance, and deter reckless driving.

Special police units

The increased presence of security forces isn’t limited to the roads. Specialized units, including Formed Police Units and undercover officers, are being stationed across major towns, shopping malls, places of worship, and critical infrastructure areas.

Aerial surveillance will also be intensified to ensure comprehensive coverage.

“Security and road safety are our collective responsibility,” Kirocho emphasised, calling on all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and boda boda riders, to comply with safety regulations.

Vehicle owners and boda boda SACCO s have also been urged to work with authorities to enforce discipline among drivers.

In a bid to tackle the growing concerns of substance abuse, the NPS is stepping up efforts to combat illicit alcohol and drug use during the holiday season.

Bar owners have been reminded to adhere to operational hours and ensure compliance with the law.