NTSA catches drivers off-guard after quietly testing new technology in Nairobi

The Kenyan roads are witnessing a silent evolution.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is quietly testing a new technology, that has caught motorists off guard.

This technology, strategically positioned along major highways and urban streets, is identifying speeding violations and sending automated text messages directly to vehicle owners.

How Does It Work?

The exact details of the technology remain undisclosed by the NTSA.

However, based on the information shared by motorists on social media, it appears to be a sophisticated system capable of capturing when a vehicle exceeds the designated speed limit, capturing its registration number and sending a text message to the owner, alerting them of the violation.

Public Reaction

The introduction of these stealth cameras has sparked a mixed reaction from the public

“NTSA doing this on Redhill Road and Southern Bypass. I was not driving it was someone else with the car,” said John Kamau who shared his experience.

Kevin, another motorist who was captured by the system said he had a similar experience in Kiambaa, Kiambu County.

Some motorists have expressed concerns about the potential legal implications if the registered driver was not the person behind the wheel at the time of the violation.

However, Kenyan traffic laws state that “No person shall drive, or, being the owner or person in charge of a vehicle, cause or permit any other person to drive, a vehicle on a road at a speed greater than such speed as may be prescribed as the maximum speed for that class of vehicle,”

Others worry that the system could be used as a tool for revenue generation rather than improving road safety.

The NTSA has yet to issue an official statement on the new technology.

However, the agency has consistently emphasised its commitment to road safety and has implemented various measures to curb speeding, including increased police patrols, speed governors, and public awareness campaigns.

The Future of Traffic Management

The deployment of this system could mark a significant step forward in Kenya's road safety efforts.

As technology continues to evolve, Kenyans can expect to see even more innovative tools and strategies to ensure safer roads for all.

The government has been contemplating using technology to deal with offences and management of traffic.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority signed a deal with Samsung C&T for the first phase of the city’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Traffic Management Centre (TMC).

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

The initial phase of the project will involve geometric improvements to 25 critical junctions across the city.

These upgrades are designed to enhance the junction configurations to accommodate increasing traffic demands, ensuring smoother flow and improved safety for road users.

Some of the junctions targeted include Moi Avenue/Kenyatta Avenue, Koinange/Kenyatta Avenue, Mbagathi Way/Lang'ata Road and Limuru Road/Muthaiga Road.

The ITS initiative also includes the installation of advanced field equipment to modernise traffic management in Nairobi.

This will encompass:

Traffic signals and signal controllers for efficient vehicle movement coordination.

CCTV cameras and above-ground detectors to monitor traffic and enhance security.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) to provide real-time information to motorists.

Vehicle Enforcement Systems (VES) and Vehicle Detection Systems (VDS) for improved traffic regulation and data collection.