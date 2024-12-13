President Ruto to roll out new police uniforms, vehicles, and houses

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of Kenya’s police officers.

Speaking during the launch of the National Police and State Department of Correctional Services Strategic Plans 2023-2027 at State House, Nairobi, the president outlined key measures aimed at equipping the police force with adequate resources and ensuring their comfort as they execute their duties.

Addressing concerns over police uniforms, President Ruto emphasised the need for a design that instils pride and motivation among officers.

The National Police Service showing different samples of proposed police uniforms that have been proposed in the past;

“We will engage the policemen and women so that we can have an appropriate uniform. I know that has been agreed upon, and what is awaiting now is for us to roll out and make sure that we kit our policemen and women in a uniform that gives them an inspiration to work and to go forward,” he said.

Police Vehicles

On the issue of transport, the president acknowledged the challenges faced by police stations across the country due to a shortage of vehicles.

He announced plans to procure 3,000 vehicles to enhance mobility and ensure effective service delivery.

“We have already committed ourselves to engage and procure the first 1,000 vehicles. The procurement did not go very well, so we are repeating the process. By early next year, we will deliver the first 1,000 vehicles,” Ruto stated.

Police housing

The President also highlighted progress in the government’s housing agenda for police officers.

Noting the difficult living conditions many officers endure, Ruto revealed that the first 582 housing units have been completed, with 1,000 more under construction.

Additionally, plans are underway to deliver 17,000 housing units.

“It is our intention to make sure that as many as possible of our policemen and women, who discharge a very sensitive responsibility of protecting all of us, work in conditions that help them to discharge that responsibility better,” the President explained.

The government’s housing plan, according to Ruto, will also extend to other uniformed services, including the military, prisons, and the National Youth Service (NYS).