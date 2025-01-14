Signages that are banned in Nairobi CBD

Business owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) woke up to a shock this morning as they found their business signage missing.

In an unannounced overnight operation, the Nairobi County Government removed the signage of several establishments, citing non-compliance with licensing and advertising regulations.

The exercise, reportedly carried out by county enforcement officers under tight security, left affected businesses scrambling to understand the rationale behind the move.

Most proprietors claim they had no prior notice about the crackdown, a situation they say has disrupted their operations.

According to Geoffrey Mosiria the Environment Chief officer for Nairobi County, this is part of the move to improve the city’s image and bring order.

As we sweep and unclog drainage systems in the CBD, all illegal structures blocking our streets and hindering cleaning efforts will be treated as public nuisances under environmental laws. We must reclaim our spaces and make Nairobi clean, safe, and orderly for everyone.

Nairobi County’s Outdoor Advertising Policy

Nairobi County has implemented strict regulations on outdoor advertising to ensure safety, enhance urban aesthetics, and reduce visual clutter.

The county’s Outdoor Advertising and Signage Policy explicitly outlines prohibited signage types and introduces controls to manage excessive and disorganised advertising within its jurisdiction.

Among the banned forms of signage are unauthorised advertisements displayed without proper permits or approvals.

Signs suspended across streets, which pose safety risks, are also prohibited unless explicitly approved.

Furthermore, any advertisement that interferes with traffic visibility, obstructs ventilation, or blocks essential exits from buildings is strictly forbidden.

The policy also prohibits indecent or offensive signs, flashing or animated signs that disturb residents or create distractions, and illuminated advertisements that cause a nuisance or safety hazard.

To combat sign clutter, the policy emphasises the strategic placement and consolidation of advertisements.

In areas such as transport corridors, where visibility is crucial for road safety, the policy restricts the number of visible signs to just one within a single sightline.

Business owners are encouraged to replace multiple small signs with fewer, larger advertisements to create a more visually organised environment.

Additionally, new signage must respect the visibility of existing advertisements to maintain fairness among advertisers.

These measures aim to balance the economic benefits of outdoor advertising with the need for a safer and more attractive urban landscape.