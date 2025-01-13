Proud grandpa moment as Khalwale's grandson Shindishindu conquers 1st day of school

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, known for his vibrant presence on social media, has delighted his followers with heartwarming news about his family.

After a noticeable silence during the release of national examination results, the Senator surprised many by celebrating a new milestone in his grandson’s life.

Proud grandpa moment

Khalwale took to his social media platforms to share a proud moment featuring his grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale, as the young boy embarked on his first day of school.

The Senator posted a photo of Austin in his school uniform, beaming with joy, and revealed his grandson’s courage on this big day.

Day one at school. Austin Shindishindu Khalwale began his academic journey this morning. Boy means business! No crying when the father left him behind in school. Congratulations @TKhalwale.

This post attracted numerous reactions from Kenyans, who admired Khalwale’s intentional efforts to celebrate his family milestones publicly.

Khalwale's daughter excels in KPSEA

This post few days after he celebrated her daughter Velma's KEPSEA results. the proud fartehr also took to social media to flant how his daughter had passed the exams.

Shinning on her way to junior secondary school. Velma Nasiebanda Khalwale has done it! Congratulations! My family and I profoundly thank the Lord Almighty and the Kakamega Hill School fraternity

Khalwale’s ability to pivot conversations and highlight family achievements continues to endear him to the public.

Introducing Austin Shindishindu

Austin Shindishindu first came into the public eye in January 2024 when Khalwale introduced him on social media with a post that left tongues wagging over the unique name.

The Senator shared a photo of himself with his grandson during a chilly evening in Nairobi. The caption read:

It’s a very cold evening in Nairobi. My grandson, Austin Shindishindu Khalwale, has been here for the weekend. What a joy warming up together.

The post quickly went viral, with netizens praising Khalwale’s close bond with his grandson and appreciating the unique name, Shindishindu, which sparked curiosity and admiration.

Family man through & through

Khalwale’s social media posts often depict him as a proud family man who values creating and sharing special moments with his loved ones.