Divisions have emerged in Orange Democratic Movement party with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on the receiving end amid claims that he is being used by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to advance an agenda that is not aligned with the party’s decision to cooperate with President William Ruto.

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa accused Sifuna of disloyalty, suggesting that the Nairobi Senator may be kicked out of the orange party soon.

Aladwa noted that like those before him, Sifuna’s days are numbered and it is only a matter of time before he is kicked out.

I want to warn Sifuna who refers to himself as the Secretary General of ODM that we have had many SGs who were way powerful like Ababu Namwamba and the rest. Even him, he will go the way Ababu did.

Aladwa who addressed a press conference on Saturday claimed that Sifuna is a mole within ODM and has shown every intention of working with rival political formations.

Link with Gachagua

The MP who also serves as the party's Nairobi branch chairperson claimed that Sifuna is being used by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to fight the broad-based government and has consequently refused to support President William Ruto’s government even after the political truce between Raila and Ruto.

According to the Makadara MP, a political outfit led by Gachagua has promised to back Sifuna for the gubernatorial seat, hence his political stance.

The same Sifuna is being used by Gachagua. Even during the impeachment, he caused trouble and voted reluctantly. We know that he is Gachagua’s candidate for the governor seat. Even last week but one, he was with Gachagua, Waititu, and Kalonzo in Kawangware.

Sifuna's future in ODM

Hinting at possible ouster, Aladwa remarked that from all indications, Sifuna has already left ODM and wished him the best.

We wish him all the best, as we know he has already left ODM. He should stop deceiving people that he is still the Secretary-General, he has already joined Gachagua’s team.

Sifuna has remained a vocal critic of Ruto’s administration, making it clear that he will not support President Ruto even if the latter has the backing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The formation of the broad-based government saw a number of ODM politicians who had been vocal critics change tune, heaping praises on President Ruto and supporting government decisions that they had opposed previously.