The ongoing political realignments in preparation for 2027 elections have taken a new turn with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party revealing its preferred candidate to unseat President William Ruto in 2027.

The party has revealed that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is its preferred candidate to get the job done.

Jubilee party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni who addressed a leadership meeting in Narok County on Saturday confirmed that the party already has a candidate and invited like-minded politicians to back him (Matiang’i).

We as the Jubilee Party have our own candidate, Fred Matiang'i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home.

He exuded confidence in their candidate securing victory in the contest, noting that Matiang’i’s leadership will be best for the country.

If we all agree to come together and vote, Ruto will not win even if he appoints Kimani Ichung'wah or Kamket as IEBC Chairperson. We must agree that all his supporters are the wrong people for this country.

He also called for unity and support across board, urging Kenyans to back candidates from other communities.

We want a President from a small community. Let us step aside and let someone else in. Let us unite and vote as one.

Reports of Uhuru backing Matiang'i

The endorsement comes in the backdrop of reports that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is backing Matiang’i for the top job.

Reports indicate that Uhuru who still wields immense influence in political circles and backed by deep pockets has been working behind the scenes to support the former Interior CS’s bid.

Also seeking to unseat Ruto is Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has in recent days hinted at working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Despite the speculation, Uhuru has maintained a low profile and has not publicly declared his preferred candidate.

Fred Matiang'i's stint in government

Fred Matiang’i is an accomplished scholar who has served the country in various capacity.

He served as CS for Education under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and is credited with sweeping reforms, including stemming out cheating in national examinations, a feat which he achieved in collaboration with former Education CS, the late George Magoha.