Political activist and social media sensation Morara Kebaso has sent tongues wagging after meeting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday.

The meeting came days after Gachagua promised to unveil a Gen Z as his deputy once he completes setting up a political formation that he maintains will kick President William Ruto out of power in 2027.

Rise to fame & warming up to new political formation

The meeting was a defining moment for the activist who shot to fame by exposing President William Ruto’s ghost projects that have consumed millions with nothing to show for it with the projects either stalled or not implemented all together.

He has, in recent days appeared to warm up to an emerging political formation coalescing around Gachagua, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka.

His dalliance with opposition figures has seen some claim that like other activists that emerged following last year’s protests, he too has taken sides.

Kebaso was among those who graced the launch of Martha Karua’s People's Liberation Party (PLP) on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Ther event held in Nairobi was one of the clearest indication of which side of the political divide the activist may be warming up to.

What Kebaso discussed with Gachagua

Perhaps aware of the perceptions that their meeting would generate, Kebaso clarified that it had to do with national issues of concern including political reforms, youth unemployment, and human rights concerns.

He added that they also discussed economic exclusion and strategies to ensure justice for victims of brutality, abduction, and extrajudicial killings.

“I will continue to engage leaders from across the political, religious, and civic spaces in amplifying the voice of the youth in their quest for change.”

Implications of Kebaso’s dalliance with opposition figures

While criticising President Ruto’s administration is a common denominator which brings unites him with opposition figures, it is likely to spark claims that the activist has been working at the behest of some political actors.

As such, his activism that has endeared him to Kenyans, especially gen Zs who maintain that they have no political affiliations could suffer a setback.

Largely financed by public donations, the inflow of donations may also dwindle with a section of Kenyans getting the impression that the activist is working with wealthy political actors capable of bankrolling his activities.