What DP Kithure Kindiki’s Jamhuri Day speech says about Kenya's path forward

On December 12, 2024, Kithure Kindiki delivered his first Jamhuri Day speech as Kenya’s Deputy President, marking a significant moment in the country’s history.

His speech not only reflected on Kenya’s past struggles but also highlighted the vision for the nation’s future.

In his address, Kindiki expressed gratitude to the forefathers who fought for Kenya’s independence and unity, acknowledging their sacrifices in the fight against oppression, division, and segregation.

Kindiki encourages Kenyans to reflect on their values

Kindiki’s speech began by encouraging Kenyans to reflect on the journey that brought the nation to where it is today. He reminded the audience of the countless sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of the country who stood united against injustice.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the unity of the nation for future generations. He reminded Kenyans of their duty to sustain the values for which their forefathers fought and to ensure that the country remains peaceful, prosperous, and united.

He encouraged the audience to work towards a future where the country can be handed over to the next generation in a better state.

It's because of their sacrifices that we are standing here today. We owe them debt of gratitude of making sure we sustain this county and fight for its unity and project the values for which our forefathers held. Even as we owe out childrens and the generation to come that we transfer this country to them it is united prosperous and peaceful.

Kindiki commends Ruto for spearheading unity

In a strong call for unity, Kindiki acknowledged that Kenya’s progress would be much faster if the nation worked together as one. He expressed his appreciation for President William Ruto’s efforts to unite all stakeholders and ensure that the country pulls in the same direction towards development.

He commended President Ruto for reaching out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and ensuring that all voices are heard in shaping the country’s future.

As you lead us in the transformation int the progress of you country at this moment, we applaud you for realising Kenya's progress would be faster if the country is united. Thank you for reaching out to as many stakeholders as possible to bring everyone on the table so we can pull in one direction to make sure our country moves in one direction.