11 U.S. states that shield undocumented immigrants from deportation

Sanctuary states in the United States are jurisdictions that have implemented policies to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

These policies can take various forms, including prohibiting local law enforcement from inquiring about an individual's immigration status or detaining individuals based solely on immigration violations.

The concept of sanctuary jurisdictions emerged in response to the growing concerns over immigration enforcement and its impact on immigrant communities.

Sanctuary policies are designed to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation and foster a safer environment where individuals can report crimes without fear of being turned over to immigration authorities.

While there is no single legal definition of a sanctuary state, these jurisdictions typically refrain from assisting federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in enforcing immigration laws.

The movement for sanctuary states began in the 1980s, initially driven by faith-based organizations providing refuge to Central American asylum seekers.

Over time, many states have adopted these policies, particularly during periods of heightened national debate over immigration.

List of sanctuary states in the U.S.

As of now, there are 11 states recognized as sanctuary states:

California - Enacted the California Values Act (SB 54) in 2017.

Colorado - Implemented sanctuary policies that restrict ICE access to courthouses.

Connecticut - Passed the Trust Act in 2013, limiting cooperation with ICE.

Illinois - Adopted the Illinois Trust Act in 2017, expanding protections for immigrants.

Massachusetts - Became a sanctuary state following a Supreme Judicial Court ruling in 2017.

New Jersey - Declared a sanctuary state through an executive directive in 2019.

Oregon - The first sanctuary state since 1987, with laws prohibiting local enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Vermont - Established sanctuary policies in 2011 and expanded them through legislation.

Washington - Enacted laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

New Mexico - Has policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

New York - Implemented various measures to protect immigrants from ICE actions.