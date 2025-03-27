4 matatu routes with the highest passenger demand in Nairobi

Nairobi's road transport system is under immense pressure due to high population growth and urbanisation.

The city’s bus and matatu services play a significant role in daily commutes, particularly during peak hours when the demand surges.

Understanding the Peak Hour Demand

Nairobi's major roads, which lead to the Central Business District (CBD), see a significant number of passengers each morning.

The peak demand, calculated at 97,168 passengers per hour during the morning peak, highlights the pressure on the public transport system​.

Using the currently available mix of 33 and 51-seater buses and an average capacity of 40 passengers, then 2,429 buses per hour are required to ferry passengers.

Routes with the Highest Passenger Demand

Several key routes are identified as the most critical for passenger flow during peak hours. These include:

Jogoo Road - This route sees an impressive 19,400 passengers during the peak hour. Connecting areas like City Stadium, Donholm, and Industrial Area, this route is crucial for commuters heading towards the CBD.

Juja Road - With a passenger count of 18,805, this route connects Huruma with the CBD and is another high-demand corridor in Nairobi's road transport system.

Thika Road - Carrying 18,864 passengers during peak hours , Thika Road is a vital artery for commuters from areas like Githurai, Kahawa West, Ruiru, Kasarani and other estates.

Mombasa Road - Mombasa Road carries around 10,662 passengers.

One of the solutions to avoid the chaos that comes with peak traffic hours is to leave earlier than 6:00 a.m. or wait until 9:00 a.m. when traffic slows down.

The Effect of High Passenger Demand on Matatus

These routes are not only crowded during peak hours, but they also suffer from a variety of challenges.

The deregulation of the matatu sector in 1973 led to a sharp increase in the number of vehicles. While this provided more transport options, it also led to issues of traffic congestion, pollution, and frequent accidents .

The congestion along major routes, such as Jogoo and Juja Roads, has led to long delays and increased travel time for commuters.

Despite the growth in the number of vehicles, the quality of service remains a concern. The lack of coordination in the matatu sector means that fares are often unpredictable and can spike during peak hours or bad weather.

Solutions and Improvements

To better manage the high demand on these key routes, one of the long-term solutions proposed by the Bus Route Network Plan for Nairobi is the expansion of the route network (BRN).

This network would provide more efficient service by using high-capacity buses, reducing the number of vehicles needed on the road​.

Additionally, the proposal to create cross-city (diametric) routes will help ease congestion and allow passengers to reach their destinations more efficiently without needing to pass through the CBD​.

Further steps are being taken to formalise bus stops and reduce the time spent walking to access transport, which currently averages 12 minutes, slightly above the acceptable limit of 8 to 10 minutes .