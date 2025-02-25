Matatu routes explained: System behind Nairobi’s public transport numbers

If you commute in Nairobi, chances are you board a matatu or bus each morning and evening to and from work.

But have you ever wondered who came up with the route numbers assigned to these vehicles?

The numbering system, which has been in use for decades, has an interesting history rooted in the early days of Kenya’s formal public transport system.

The birth of route numbers in Nairobi

Nairobi’s public transport system traces its roots to 1934 when the Kenya Bus Service (KBS) launched operations in the city.

To ensure an organised transport system, KBS introduced route numbers, categorising them based on specific destinations.

Over the years, these numbers have become ingrained in the city’s transport culture , guiding commuters daily.

Public transport systems across the world—whether airlines, railways, or maritime transport—operate on designated route numbers. In Nairobi, the original numbering system was structured into three main categories:

Urban routes: These connected estates on the outskirts of Nairobi to the city centre.

Intra-urban routes: These facilitated travel between different estates within the city.

Peri-urban routes: These extended beyond Nairobi, linking the city to surrounding areas.

Nairobi’s most popular routes

Some of Nairobi’s earliest and most popular matatu routes include:

Route 7: Jericho to Kenyatta National Hospital

Route 8: Jerusalem to Kenyatta National Hospital

Route 1: Nairobi’s city centre through Community to Dagoretti Corner, then Karen, and finally Dagoretti Market (no longer operational)

Today, the responsibility of assigning route numbers falls under the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), which allocates routes to registered matatu Saccos.

According to NTSA, they are not expanding routes but instead regulating them to maintain order.

Over time, some routes have ceased to exist, either due to changes in transport demand, road developments, or reorganisation of the system. Some of the notable defunct routes include:

Despite these changes, Nairobi’s matatu system remains crucial for daily commuting, adapting to the city’s evolving transport needs.

Why some routes share numbers

One of the common questions among commuters is why some matatu routes share the same number while others serving the same destinations have different numbers.

A good example is Route 33, which serves both Embakasi and Ngumo, and Route 125 and 126, both of which head towards Rongai.

Originally, route 125 was designated for Ongata Rongai, while 126 extended to Kiserian. This differentiation was necessary to help commuters identify their correct destination.



However, over time, some matatu operators have blurred these distinctions, causing occasional confusion among passengers.

While route numbers are important, most commuters prioritise their destinations over the numbering system. As long as they reach their intended location, the specific number is often of secondary concern.

The matatu industry: A uniquely Kenyan phenomenon

The matatu industry is one of the few truly indigenous industries in Kenya.

From their colourful graffiti-covered exteriors to their booming music and unique names, matatus remain a key feature of Nairobi’s culture and daily life.