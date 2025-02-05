4 ways U.S. freeze on Haiti mission will affect Kenya

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti faces fresh uncertainty after the United States froze KSh 2 billion ($13.3 million) in pledged funding.

The abrupt funding halt comes as part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping foreign aid freeze , which he announced through an executive order on January 20, 2025, suspending nearly all US international assistance while a review is conducted.

What This Means for Kenya’s Deployment

Kenya has so far deployed 600 police officers to Haiti as part of a UN-backed multinational force tasked with restoring security in the Caribbean nation, where gang violence has spiralled out of control.

However, the US decision to cut funding could affect the deployment and limit the resources available for the mission’s success.

Speaking at a UN press briefing, Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that Washington had issued a stop-work order on its financial contribution to the mission.

"We received an official notification from the US asking for an immediate stop-work order on their contribution to the Multinational Security Support Force," Dujarric said.

So, that has… that’s two immediate impacts. What I can tell you is that the US had committed $15 million to the trust fund; $1.7 million of that had already been spent, so $13.3 million is now frozen.

While the frozen funds do not have to be returned, they are no longer accessible to support the mission, meaning Kenya and other participating nations may have to look for alternative funding sources or scale down operations.

Key Challenges the Mission Will Face

The Kenyan government has been employing its resources to support the mission with plans for the U.N. to reimburse the money. As of September 2024, the government had used Sh2.1 billion.

With the US pulling back its financial support, Kenya will be faced with the hard choice of continuing to dig into taxpayer funds or seeking alternative funding from allies such as the European Union, Canada, or Caribbean nations to sustain its role in Haiti.

However, the country is facing a tight fiscal situation in which debts have been eating into its budget. The government also faces the burden of financing critical health services that have been affected by the freezing of USAID funding.

The security mission requires vehicles, protective gear, weapons, and a steady supply of resources to function effectively.

The funding freeze may weaken the force’s ability to operate in high-risk areas, reducing its effectiveness against heavily armed Haitian gangs.