Kenyans hit hard by 5 of President Trump's Executive Orders

President Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term came with sweeping executive orders that could reshape U.S. foreign policy and, by extension, its relationship with Kenya.

Several directives have direct and indirect implications for Kenya, ranging from climate action to trade, foreign aid, and gender policies.

Suspension of U.S. Foreign Aid

The executive order on foreign aid imposes a 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign development assistance, subjecting programs to review and potential cuts.

Kenya, one of the largest recipients of U.S. aid in Africa, may experience disruptions, particularly in health (PEPFAR, malaria eradication, and maternal health programs) and education.

If Kenya is deemed not to align with U.S. foreign policy objectives, critical funding for public health initiatives, including HIV/AIDS treatment programs, could be reduced.

This could significantly impact thousands of Kenyans who rely on subsidised healthcare services.

Reduction in foreign aid could also affect many Kenyans who work with U.S. development partners or those whose businesses depend heavily on U.S. foreign aid.

End of birthright citizenship

President Trump’s "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship" executive order introduces stricter regulations on birthright citizenship, potentially affecting Kenyans living, studying, or working in the U.S .

Under the new policy, children born to Kenyans living in the U.S. but are not U.S. citizens, will no longer automatically receive American citizenship.

Kenyan parents on temporary visas who give birth in the U.S. may now face complications in securing citizenship for their children. If the child is not eligible for U.S. citizenship and struggles to obtain Kenyan nationality due to documentation issues, they could become stateless.

U.S. Withdrawal from International Climate Agreements

One of President Trump's first executive orders mandates the immediate withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement and other climate-related international commitments.

Trump has severally downplayed the impact of climate change, saying that is should not be a priority for the U.S. government.

Kenya, which has been a beneficiary of climate finance from the U.S ., particularly in projects related to renewable energy, afforestation, and climate resilience, could see reduced funding.

The revocation of the U.S. International Climate Finance Plan means that Kenya will have to seek alternative funding sources for its climate adaptation strategies.

Moreover, Kenya’s commitment to green energy through initiatives like the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project could suffer setbacks, especially if international climate funds shrink due to the U.S.'s disengagement.

America First Trade Policy

The "America First" trade policy seeks to address trade imbalances and prioritise U.S. industries through potential tariff adjustments, stricter trade agreements, and reviews of existing partnerships​.

Given that Kenya has a growing trade relationship with the U.S., these changes could introduce new dynamics between the two countries

One key area of interest is the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which allows Kenya to export goods to the U.S. duty-free .

While the specific impact of Trump’s America First Trade policy remains unclear for now, businesses and policymakers will be closely watching how these policies unfold and what they mean for Kenya’s access to the U.S. market.

Gender Policy Changes

Trump’s order on gender ideology reinstates traditional definitions of gender in federal policy, barring government recognition of gender identity beyond biological sex.

Kenya has made strides in promoting gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights, albeit cautiously.

U.S.-funded initiatives in gender inclusion and human rights advocacy could see reductions, affecting NGOs and civil society organisations pushing for gender-related reforms in Kenya.

Furthermore, this shift in U.S. policy may embolden conservative groups in Kenya to advocate for restrictive policies on gender identity and LGBTQ+ rights, potentially fueling social debates and policy shifts within the country.

What This Means for Kenya-U.S. Relations

The overall impact of these executive orders signals a shift in the U.S.-Kenya relationship from the more development-oriented approach of previous administrations to a more transactional and nationalistic stance.