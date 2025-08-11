CHAN 2024: Despite Ruto's millions, dark cloud hangs over Harambee Stars historic run

President William Ruto has made a series of new financial pledges to the national football team, the Harambee Stars, to motivate them during their participation in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The promises include significant cash rewards for wins and draws, with even larger bonuses for advancing to the later stages of the tournament, alongside a recent pledge of affordable housing.

President Ruto had earlier promised each player a staggering Sh1 million for every win and Sh500,000 for a draw in the group stages of the competition.

True to his word, the head of state has already disbursed these promised amounts for the team's performances in the initial matches, with the latest award being delivered on August 11, for the team’s 1-0 win against Morocco on Sunday .

The incentives have now increased as the team progresses in the tournament.

A victory in the quarter-finals will see each player receive an additional Sh2.5 million. Should the Harambee Stars reach the semi-finals, a further bonus awaits them.

President Ruto has also pledged to provide each player with an affordable housing unit in a location of their choice.

Should they win the semi-finals, the housing reward will be upgraded from a two-bedroom to a three-bedroom unit.

This long-term incentive is aimed at securing the players' future beyond their football careers.

Harambee Stars shine over Morocco with 1-0 win in epic CHAN 2024 clash

A Looming Threat to Harambee Stars' Historic CHAN Run

Recent and repeated security breaches at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, are casting a dark shadow over the Harambee Stars' otherwise stellar performance in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

While the team makes history on the pitch, the chaos at the gates poses a significant and multi-faceted threat that could directly impact their chances of success.

Football fans breach security to force their way into Kasarani Stadium for the Kenya vs DRC match

The security lapses have been alarming. During the opening match against DR Congo on August 3, and more recently against Morocco on August 10, hundreds of ticketless fans overpowered security and stormed the gates, leading to dangerous near-stampedes.

These incidents, coupled with widespread issues of counterfeit tickets that left legitimate fans locked out, have created a volatile and unsafe environment.

The consequences are already being felt. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a firm stance, imposing a Sh2.5 million fine on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the initial security failures.

More critically, CAF has warned of harsher sanctions, which could severely hamper the Harambee Stars' campaign.

CAF has also halted ticket sales for the upcoming match against Zambia. Football fans are currently unable to purchase their passes.

The passionate, vocal support of a home crowd is a massive advantage in international football.

However, when that passion boils over into chaos, the advantage is lost.

Beyond financial penalties, recurring security failures could lead to an order for Harambee Stars to play their upcoming crucial matches, including the quarter-final against Zambia, behind closed doors.

This would be a devastating blow, stripping the team of its "12th man" at the most critical stage of the tournament.

A photo of Kasarani Stadium

Harambee Stars’ Performance in the 2024 African Nations Championship

Harambee Stars has captured the hearts of football fans with a stellar and historic performance in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

As co-hosts of the tournament, the team has not only lived up to but exceeded expectations, booking a spot in the quarter-finals with an unbeaten run in the group stage.

The campaign began on a high note with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match.

The winning goal, a moment of brilliance from Austine Odhiambo, sent a clear message that the Harambee Stars were a force to be reckoned with.

Their momentum continued with a valuable draw against Angola.

However, it was their final group stage match against the continental giants, Morocco, that truly cemented their status as tournament contenders.

Harambee Stars, reduced to 10 men for a significant portion of the match, secured a stunning 1-0 victory.

A 42nd-minute goal from Ryan Ogam was enough to seal the historic win.

As the Harambee Stars prepare to face Zambia in the quarter-finals, the nation is united in its support.

The team's performance has been a source of national pride, and with their current form and the unwavering backing of their fans and the government, there is a palpable belief that the

Harambee Stars will be rallying to go all the way and make even more history in this memorable CHAN 2024 tournament.