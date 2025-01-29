Aisha Jumwa's Biography: Ealy life, academic qualifications, networth, assets

Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana currently chairs the Kenya Roads Board, but the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has called for her appointment to be revoked.

She was sworn into this position on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Early Life and Education

Born on 28th March 1975 in Takaungu Village, Kilifi North Constituency, Kilifi County, Aisha Jumwa’s roots are deeply embedded in the coastal region of Kenya.

She attended Takaugu Primary School, where she completed her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1991.

Following her completion of primary education, she proceeded to Ganze Secondary School, where she completed her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2011.

Aisha Jumwa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management from International Leadership University (ILU) which she pursued from 2016 to 2020.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws degree at the Africa Nazarene University

She also holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management, which she completed at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in 2015.

In addition, she earned a Certificate in County Governance from JKUAT in 2012.

Political Career

She began her journey in local governance, where she made her mark as a Councilor/Chairperson of Kilifi Town Council from 1997 to 2007.

She served as the Chairperson of the Kilifi Town Council during her tenure.

In 2013, Aisha was elected as a Member of Parliament for Kilifi County and served until 2017.

She continued to climb the political ladder when she was re-elected as a Member of Parliament for Malindi Constituency, a position she held from 2017 to 2022.

Aisha’s political influence was also extended to her role as a Commissioner with the Parliamentary Service Commission from 2017 to 2022.

In this capacity, she was responsible for overseeing the functions and services of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

In 2022 she was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Gender and served until June 2024 when President William Ruto dissolved Cabinet.

Professional Associations and Political Affiliation

Aisha Jumwa is a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, although she does not hold any specific office within the party.

Income and Net Worth

As of the latest available information, Aisha Jumwa’s estimated net worth is approximately Sh100 million.

Her wealth primarily comes from her salary and other income-generation ventures. She owns two houses in Nairobi and Malindi with a combined worth of Sh85 million.

Pro-bono and Charity Work

Beyond her political and leadership roles, Aisha Jumwa is a passionate advocate for charitable causes.