10-man Harambee Stars snatched a well-deserved victory over Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouth-watering 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) clash that saw them cement their lead in Group A.

Having walloped Angola 2-0 in their opening match in which they played with flair and demonstrated lethal striking, Atlas Lions went into the game as favourites.

At stake for Harambee Stars was millions promised to the team for every win or draw, the hopes of a nation, the glory of beating Morocco and inching closer to the quarter finals.

How 10-man Harambee Stars defied the odds to shine over Morocco in CHAN 2024 clash

Both teams settled into the game with Kenya making their intention of getting a win clear as Morocco also focused on what they hoped would be another victory.

Kenya spoils the party for Morocco

Rambok Ryan Wesley Ogam finding the back of the net with a clinical finish that left the Moroccan goalkeeper Al Harrar with no chances of making a save.

The goal sent the stadium into a frenzy with Tarik Sektioui’s men left to figure out how to bounce back from a goal down in the high-stakes game.

Shortly afterwards, Harambee Stars suffered a setback that left the Atlas Lions with an upper hand after their opponents were reduced to ten men.

Morocco gets an upper hand but Kenya hangs onto victory

Chrispine Erambo was red-carded for a rough tackle in the final minutes of the first half with Kenya hanging onto the lead and going into the break one man down.

Sweat, effort, skill and tact carried the day for the home team, with another one million set to trickle into their accounts as the cash harvest continues.

Harambee Stars shine over Morocco with 1-0 win in epic CHAN 2024 clash

45 minutes of the second half proved to be a really long time for enthusiastic Kenyan fans and the 10-man Harambee Stars team on the pitch.

Harambee Stars soaked up the pressure, defending with precision while also leaving nothing to chance in their quest for a second goal that would have punctured Morocco’s hopes.

The wall failed to crack open for the two-time CHAN champions, handing them their first loss in the tournament.

Millions received collected by Harambee Stars so far

From President William Ruto’s promise of Sh1 million for every win and half the amount for every draw, Harambee Stars players and the technical bench has has bagged Sh2.5 million.

Stars ushered the tournament with a well-deserved win over Democratic Republic of Congo to bag their first million.

Harambee Stars