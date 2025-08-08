CHAN 2024: How VAR saved 10-man Harambee Stars from Sh500K heartbreak

A dramatic late intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) saved Kenya’s Harambee Stars from a heartbreaking defeat against Angola on Thursday night, securing a vital point and a hefty payday in their opening match of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The national team fought to a 1-1 draw against a resilient Angolan side in a nail-biting encounter at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani Stadium .

The result, however, hung in the balance until the dying moments of the game, with technology ultimately coming to Kenya’s rescue.

Highlights from the Kenya vs Angola match in the CHAN 2024 tournament

The crucial moment arrived in the 97th minute. With the score locked at 1-1, Angolan forward Ambrosini “Zini” Salvador appeared to have won the match, bundling the ball into the net after a chaotic goalmouth scramble. The Angolan bench erupted in celebration while Kenyan shoulders slumped in despair.

However, as the Palancas Negras celebrated, the referee was advised by the VAR to review the play for a potential offside in the build-up.

After a tense review on the pitch-side monitor, the goal was correctly disallowed, as an Angolan player was adjudged to have been in an offside position when the initial cross was played. The wave of relief that washed over the Kenyan players and the handful of travelling fans was palpable.

A Financial Lifeline from State House

That single VAR decision did more than just preserve a point; it also secured the team a Sh500,000 bonus.

The draw keeps the team in line with the lucrative incentive scheme promised by President William Ruto, who pledged Sh1 million for every win and Sh500,000 for every draw earned by the Harambee Stars during their international assignments.

A defeat would have meant going back to the drawing board with zero points and zero bonus.

President William Ruto praised the Harambee Stars for what he described as a valiant display of skill and endurance.

He noted that despite being reduced to 10 men early in the game, the team stood tall, fought hard, and covered every blade of grass on the pitch to hold Angola to a commanding draw.

He said their performance was not just football but a demonstration of the Kenyan spirit for Africa and the world, marked by courage, grit, and patriotism.

You have made us proud. Hongera vijana! Na niko na deni yenu vile tulikubaliana!

Match Highlights

The crucial CHAN 2025 Group A encounter between Kenya and Angola was a dramatic affair from the very beginning.

Angola broke the deadlock early, with striker Jó Paciência finding the net in the seventh minute.

However, the Harambee Stars responded swiftly, restoring parity just three minutes later when Austin Odhiambo converted a penalty, his second goal of the tournament.

The turning point of the first half came in the 21st minute when Kenyan midfielder Marvin Omondi was sent off with a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The decision was upgraded from an initial yellow card after a VAR review.

Forced to play with ten men for the majority of the game, the Harambee Stars adopted a more defensive tactic. The team's resilience was on full display, with goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo making several crucial saves to keep Kenya in the match.

What’s Next?

With a crucial point in the bag, Harambee Stars will now turn their attention to their next Group C fixture.

They are set to face a formidable Morocco side this coming Sunday, August 10, at the same venue.

A win in that match would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament, which is exclusively for players competing in their domestic leagues.

