Beatrice Elachi's son Elvis Murakana Namenya passes away

The family of Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi is in mourning after the sudden passing of her son Elvis Murakana Namenya.

His death was reported on Tuesday, March 25, and has left his family, friends, and the entire community devastated, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Elvis, Elachi’s fourth child, reportedly suffered injuries in a road accident and had been in the ICU fighting for his life.

Sadly, he didn’t make it. While details of the accident are still unclear, his passing has deeply affected many, bringing people together in grief and support for the Elachi family.

President William Ruto was among the first to send condolences, sharing a message on social media.

“Be comforted by the word of the Lord in Psalm 147:3: ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.’ Rest in peace, Elvis,” he wrote.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also issued a statement expressing sympathy, calling it “a difficult moment of mourning and grief” for Elachi.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai added, “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family on the tragic loss of your son. I join the people of Dagoretti North in mourning this profound loss.”

On social media, Kenyans have been sharing messages of support. One user, @Jossmurage2, wrote, “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mheshimiwa and stand with the people of Dagoretti North in mourning this loss. Let’s keep her in our prayers. R.I.P Elvis.”

Similarly, former media personality Bonnie Musambi expressed his sorrow on X, writing, “Pole sana Hon. Beatrice Elachi for the loss of your beloved son Elvis Murakana. Sending you strength and comfort.”