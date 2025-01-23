CJ Martha Koome confronts Murkomen, IG Kanja over security withdrawal

Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has written a strongly worded letter to the government, expressing deep concern over the withdrawal of her security detail.

The letter, addressed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, warns that the move threatens judicial independence, institutional integrity, and democracy in Kenya.

In her letter, Justice Koome reminded the Executive arm of government of its duty to operate with consultation, collaboration, and respect for other institutions.

She emphasised that the Judiciary plays a critical role in safeguarding justice, upholding the rule of law, and defending constitutional principles.

She argued that removing security from the Chief Justice undermines these principles and exposes the Judiciary to undue influence and intimidation.

Judiciary’s Independence Under Threat

The CJ highlighted that state organs are tasked with using taxpayer resources to serve the public responsibly.

She insisted that no government institution should be subjected to coercion, interference, or intimidation by another arm of government.

Security for the Chief Justice, she explained, is not a privilege but a necessity to ensure the Judiciary operates independently and without fear.

CJ Koome described the withdrawal of security as a direct attack on the principle of separation of powers between the Executive and the Judiciary. .

She warned that such an act disrupts Kenya’s democratic balance and weakens public trust in state institutions.

Moreover, she expressed fear that it sets a dangerous precedent where constitutional offices can be undermined through external pressure or retaliation.

Safety Concerns for Judiciary Personnel

The letter also raised alarm over the reduction of officers attached to the Judiciary Police Unit, which is responsible for securing judicial officers, premises, and court processes.

Instead of being strengthened, its capacity has been significantly reduced by the withdrawal of officers.

Chief Justice Koome argued that this makes judicial spaces more vulnerable to attacks and undermines the overall effectiveness of Kenya’s justice system.

She further warned that such actions send a damaging signal to the public. By exposing judicial officers to insecurity, the government has eroded confidence in the Judiciary’s impartiality and ability to check abuses of power. This, she insisted, threatens Kenya’s democratic governance.

Call for Immediate Reinstatement

In her appeal, the Chief Justice called upon the National Police Service and relevant state actors to restore her security without delay.

She stressed that this is not just an administrative issue but a necessary step to reaffirm the Judiciary’s independence.

Additionally, she urged for the strengthening of the Judiciary Police Unit to enhance security across the country, especially in light of increasing attacks on judicial officers.

Chief Justice Koome also called on the Kenyan public, civil society, and stakeholders to remain vigilant in defending judicial independence.

She said that an independent Judiciary is essential for protecting human rights, liberties, and the rule of law.

She affirmed that no amount of pressure or intimidation will deter the Judiciary from fulfilling its constitutional duties with integrity and impartiality.