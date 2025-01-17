DP Kindiki vows to account for every day in office

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is committed to ensuring that every part of the country benefits from ongoing development projects aimed at improving livelihoods.

Speaking on Friday at the Official Residence in Karen, where he hosted 1,500 residents from Embu County, the DP said that no region will be left behind in the government's agenda.

We are carrying the entire country along. We want to ensure that no part of the country is left behind. Leadership is not favouring one over the other. It is carrying everyone along.

The deputy president noted the importance of public participation in county development, urging residents to identify and monitor priority projects to ensure their effective and timely implementation.

It is good to meet and have a dialogue with the people. This meeting is solely to discuss development priorities and how to move the county forward. I will be meeting various delegations from all counties and have similar discussions.

Prof. Kindiki pledged to deliver on his mandate, stressing that accountability and development are at the core of his responsibilities. He dismissed detractors aiming to derail the government’s agenda, reaffirming his focus on improving the lives of Kenyans.

When we go back to the people, I will have to account for the time I have been in this office. I have no choice but to deliver on the mandate I have been assigned. I must account for every day I occupy this position.

The deputy president also clarified that his engagements with the public would focus on development issues rather than political campaigns.

It will be the height of political irresponsibility to call you and start discussing politics when we have so many other important matters to discuss.

During the meeting, DP Kindiki highlighted various projects underway in Embu County, particularly in the roads, agriculture, and electricity sectors. He encouraged residents to hold him accountable for the progress of these initiatives.

We need to sort out issues in coffee, tea, Muguka, and roads, electricity connection, youth, and women empowerment. After this meeting, put pressure on me, ask me what I have done for Embu people.

The deputy president reiterated the government’s resolve to avoid premature politicking and focus on addressing the pressing needs of Kenyans.

When the time to politick comes, we will put on befitting attire and get out for serious campaigns.