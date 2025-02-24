From Jomo to Ruto: Kenya’s presidents and their historic peace efforts

Kenya has long been a beacon of stability in Africa, playing a pivotal role in mediating conflicts and fostering peace across the continent.

Since independence, each Kenyan president has contributed to this legacy, solidifying the country's reputation as a diplomatic powerhouse.

From the early peace efforts of Jomo Kenyatta to William Ruto’s current mediation in Sudan, Kenya’s leadership has continuously prioritised regional stability.

Jomo Kenyatta

Kenya’s first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, set the precedent for Kenya’s involvement in peace processes.

In 1975, he facilitated negotiations between Angola’s liberation movement leaders in Mombasa and Nakuru, paving the way for Angola’s independence later that year.

This marked Kenya’s first major role in African diplomacy, establishing its reputation as a neutral mediator.

Daniel Arap Moi

President Daniel Arap Moi expanded Kenya’s mediation efforts significantly during his 24-year rule.

He played a crucial role in resolving the Mozambican conflict by hosting peace talks in 1989 and 1990, which led to a ceasefire agreement.

Moi also provided refuge to Somalia’s deposed president, Siad Barre, in 1991, further reinforcing Kenya’s humanitarian and diplomatic role.

In 2002, Moi’s government brokered the Machakos Protocol, which was instrumental in ending Sudan’s Second Civil War.

This agreement laid the groundwork for the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that later led to South Sudan’s independence.

Moi’s tenure established Kenya as a key regional mediator, with Nairobi becoming a preferred destination for peace negotiations.

Mwai Kibaki

Under President Mwai Kibaki , Kenya continued its commitment to regional peace. Between 2002 and 2004, Kibaki’s administration hosted the Somalia National Reconciliation Conference, which led to the formation of a transitional government.

His most significant achievement was the facilitation of the 2005 Naivasha Agreement between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the Government of Sudan.

This historic accord ended two decades of war and established a framework for governance and oil revenue sharing.

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure saw Kenya further cement its role in peacekeeping.

In 2022, he led three East African Community (EAC) conclaves that resulted in the Nairobi Process, an initiative aimed at resolving conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kenya also became a troop-contributing country to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), reinforcing its commitment to security in the Great Lakes region.

William Ruto

President William Ruto has continued Kenya’s legacy of peace diplomacy. In May 2024, his administration launched the High-Level Mediation for South Sudan (HLMSS), bringing together the South Sudanese government and holdout rebel groups.

Kenya has also played a key role in the EAC-SADC peace process in DRC and currently leads the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti , deploying troops to restore stability in the Caribbean nation.

Most recently, Ruto’s government facilitated the Sudan peace talks held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), leading to a new peace agreement among warring factions.

From Jomo Kenyatta’s early diplomatic efforts to William Ruto’s ongoing mediation, Kenya’s presidents have consistently positioned the country as a stabilising force in Africa.