The National Employment Authority has advertised 1,700 vacancies for healthcare workers to work in Saudi Arabia
Gov't announces 1,700 healthcare jobs abroad paying up to Sh195K [How to Apply]
The National Employment Authority has announced 1,700 jobs for healthcare workers with certificates, diplomas and degrees.
Government of Kenya and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are joining forces to strengthen safe, regular, and productive labor migration, particularly in the healthcare sector.
This collaborative initiative has paved the way for the employment of thousands of Kenyan professionals in various economic domains within the KSA, with a special focus on recruiting additional female healthcare workers.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is actively seeking expressions of interest from qualified Kenyan healthcare professionals for employment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the KSA.
Nursing and midwifery opportunities
- Number of Vacancies: 200
- Education Requirements: Bachelor of Science (Nursing Science)
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Salary: 4700 SAR per month (equivalent to Sh195,138)
- Application deadline: December 31, 2023
- Application link: National Employment Authority website
Eligibility Criteria
- Kenyan Citizenship: Applicants must be Kenyan citizens.
- Educational Qualifications: Hold a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Sciences or Midwifery.
- Experience: RN-BSN with critical care experience, RN-MSN, or RN-PhD/DNP, aged 50 years and below, with a minimum of 1-year nursing/midwifery experience in a hospital or post-registration experience. A current work experience letter with no more than a 3-month out-of-practice period is required.
- Licensing: Be a registered and licensed member of the Nursing Council of Kenya, in good standing.
- Documentation: Possess a valid Police Clearance Certificate.
- Gender: Female applicants only.
- Language Proficiency: Demonstrate English proficiency in writing and speaking.
- Health: Medically fit.
- Passport: Hold a valid Kenyan passport.
Additional information
- Applicants are not required to pay any fee to be be appointed to the advertised job opportunity,
- Air ticket – Round trip air ticket per year
- Vacation – Paid 35 days per year
- Meals – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Housing – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Insurance – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transportation – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ,
- Medical – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Uniform – Provided by Ministry of Health and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Overtime – In accordance with the Saudi Arabia Labour Laws.
- Age: 42 Years and below.
Personal Asssitant/Health Care Asssitant
- Number of Vacancies: 500
- Education Requirements: Certificate in Care Giving, Certificate in Community Health Nursing, Certificate in Enrolled Community Nursing.
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Salary: 2200 SAR per month (equivalent to Sh91,488)
- Application deadline: June 30, 2023
- Contract period: 2 years
- Gender: Female
- Application link: National Employment Authority website
Eligibility Criteria
- Certificate in Nursing (According to Specialty)
- Valid Registration with the Nursing Council of Kenya
- Age: 22 - 35 Years
- Minimum one year continuous experience.
Additional information
- Meal Allowance: 300 SAR (Sh12,475).
- Personal Assistants/Health Care Assistants with more work experience will be considered for better salaries.
- Recruitment expenses are to be paid for by the Recruiting Employer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- A Valid Basic Life Support Certificate (BLS) from the American Heart Association or Saudi Heart Association is mandatory.
Nurse opportunities
- Number of Vacancies: 1000
- Education Requirements: Diploma in Nursing (General Nursing)
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Salary: 3000 SAR per month (equivalent to Sh123,957)
- Application deadline: June 30, 2023
- Contract period: 2 years
- Gender: Female
- Application link: National Employment Authority website
Eligibility Criteria
- Diploma in Nursing (According to Specialty)
- Valid Registration with Nursing Council of Kenya
- Age: 22 - 35 Years
- 4Must have graduated recently.
Additional information
- Meal Allowance: 300 SAR.
- Nurses with more work experience will be considered for better salaries.
- Recruitment expenses to be paid for by the Recruiting Employer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Valid Basic Life Support Certificate (BLS) from American Heart Association or Saudi Heart Association is mandatory.
