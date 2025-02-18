Juja MP George Koimburi arrested outside his home

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was arrested on the morning of February 18, 2025, outside his residence on Kenyatta Road.

The arrest follows his public claims that the Kenyan government expended Sh13 billion on Raila Odinga's unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Koimburi was subsequently taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for interrogation.

Prior to his arrest, Koimburi reported the presence of two Subaru vehicles stationed near his home, which he identified as belonging to DCI officers.

These officers apprehended him and transported him to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

As of now, official statements from the police regarding the arrest are still pending.

Koimburi's allegations have intensified political discourse, especially in the wake of Kenya's failed attempt to secure the AUC chairmanship.

Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister, was a leading contender in the election held on February 15-16, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Despite initial optimism, Odinga was defeated by Djibouti's Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in a closely contested race.