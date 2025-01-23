KCB injects Sh80 million into 2025 East Africa Golf Tour

KCB Bank Kenya has committed Sh80 million to the third edition of the East Africa Golf Tour which was launched today.

The 30-leg series will traverse 16 counties in Kenya and four other countries in the East African region—Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Uganda.

This move buttresses the bank’s commitment to nurturing talent, strengthening regional unity, and promoting the sport of golf as a driver of social and economic expansion.

Speaking at the launch, KCB Group Treasurer, Anthony Mulisa said: “East Africa Golf Tour continues to grow as a platform of amateur development, inclusivity and regional collaboration. Our objective is to expand the sport and allow budding golfers to hone their skills in line with our brand purpose For People. For Better.”

In Kenya, action will unfold in Mombasa, Nairobi, Trans Nzoia, Kiambu, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Kericho, Machakos, Kisumu, Kisii, Laikipia, and Nandi Counties where top teams will qualify for the tour’s grand finale slated for December 5, 2025.

The first leg will be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on the weekend of February 1.

During the year-long competition, there shall be amateur events on Saturdays and junior clinics on Sundays. This will also include tournaments for caddies in select golf clubs.

The winning team in the series will receive Sh1 million for their Club for a sustainability project of their choice. The team will also get a chance to play at a prestigious golf event in Kenya, to be announced in due course,

The Bank is also using this platform to push for its sustainability agenda by incorporating environmental conservation efforts during the period.

As a result, the Bank will continue with its tree planting exercises across the clubs and incorporate the setup and development of environmentally friendly LPG solutions.

At the same time, KCB in partnership with Mastercard has unveiled the Multi Currency Prepaid card, the only card with the highest number of currencies. It is designed to cater to the diverse needs of discerning customers providing them with a cost-effective way to manage their international transactions.