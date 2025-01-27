KDF lunch subsidy scrapped after 25 years: What new system means for soldiers

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) is facing a major change to the lunch program.

Starting July 1, 2025, the Ministry of Defense has decided to end the current exchequer-funded lunch subsidy and replace it with a pay-as-you-eat system.

In a letter dated January 17, 2025, Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan disclosed that a committee had been tasked with reviewing the lunch subsidy program for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

After evaluating the program's pros and cons, the committee shared its findings with the Service Commanders Committee , which consists of leaders from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy.

During a meeting on October 29, 2024, the committee recommended shifting from the government-funded lunch program to a pay-as-you-eat system.

The committee found that the current lunch program, which is funded by the government, has not been effective in meeting the needs of the KDF.

The transition from the existing exchequer funded lunch program to the pay as you eat pay system is necessitated by the inefficiencies and ineffectiveness of the former system

It has been criticised for being costly, not providing enough meal options, and creating long queues that waste valuable time.

Cashless system

The new system, which will be fully operational by July 2025, requires soldiers to pay for their meals using cashless payment options, such as M-PESA .

The system is to be deployed no later than March 31, 2025, to facilitate meal bookings and payments, ensuring accountability and efficiency. Note that the pay-as-you-eat system is scheduled to be operational on July 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Defence says this change will improve the quality of meals, reduce waiting times, and help the military save money.

It is estimated that the government could save between Sh2 to Sh3 billion shillings annually with this new approach.

The transition is set to begin by March 31, 2025, when the military will implement a payment system for meal bookings.

The goal is to ensure that every soldier can easily pay for meals and that there is more accountability in the process.

Extra costs for soldiers

While the Ministry of Defense defends the new system, many soldiers, particularly junior officers, are worried about the extra costs they will have to cover.

The new pay-as-you-eat plan means they will need to dig into their own pockets to cover meals, which could be a financial burden.

This shift comes at a time when many soldiers already rely on the ration cash allowance, which was introduced in 2000 to help with meal costs and inflation.

Despite the concerns, the Ministry of Defense argues that the new system is necessary to improve efficiency and flexibility.

The money saved from the lunch subsidy will be used to upgrade military dining facilities and improve the overall quality of meals.

The government also believes that the new system will allow soldiers to choose from a variety of meal options, something the current program cannot provide.