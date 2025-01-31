Kindiki’s big announcement on Gucci's planned investment in Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced a groundbreaking initiative to revitalise Kenya’s leather industry, with the upcoming commissioning of the Leather Industrial Park at Kenani, Mavoko.

The DP Kindiki, speaking to Isiolo leaders at his official residence in Karen, said that the facility, set to be completed before the end of the year, will significantly boost the value of hides and skins, which have long been underutilised and undervalued in the country.

Kindiki lamented that hides and skins have been neglected for years, with some being thrown away or sold at meagre prices as low as Sh20 or Sh30 per kilogram.

“The hide, skin, and leather value chain is one of the most valuable aspects of the livestock sector,” he stated, adding that the government’s intervention will change this narrative.

The DP underscored the economic potential of the project, noting that Kenya’s leather industry currently generates less than Sh10 billion annually.

However, with the operationalisation of the leather industrial park, this figure is expected to skyrocket to between Sh150 billion and Sh160 billion per year.

The industrial park, envisioned as a value addition hub, will not only process raw hides and skins into leather but also manufacture leather products such as shoes and bags.

Kindiki revealed that global fashion and leather giants, including Gucci, have expressed interest in setting up operations at the facility.

“Industries that use leather to make leather products are now angling to set up shop in Kenani. We have over 300 applicants, including top-notch global leather product companies,” he disclosed.

The project is also poised to create a massive employment boost. The DP projects that the industry’s workforce will expand from the current 17,000 jobs to an additional 120,000 jobs.

“This is how you transform a country,” Kindiki declared, affirming the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to industrialisation and economic growth through value addition.

Stakeholders in the livestock and manufacturing sectors have welcomed the announcement with optimism. They see the Leather Industrial Park as a game-changer for Kenya’s economy.