6 mysteries about CS Muturi son's abduction & statement to DCI

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, has ignited public debate after dropping a bombshell about the abduction of his son Leslie Muturi in June 2024.

Muturi revealed the news on Sunday, January 12, before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations summoned him to record a statement about the incident on Tuesday, January 14.

While Leslie was released unharmed after hours of high-level interventions, the ordeal has left glaring unanswered questions the ordeal.

What Was the Real Motive Behind the Abduction?

The abduction of Leslie Muturi, son of the then Attorney General and member of Kenya's apex security council, raises critical questions about its motive.

Was the kidnapping politically motivated, a personal vendetta, or a case of mistaken identity?

President Ruto’s remarks linking the incident to Gen Z protests suggest a potential political undertone but no clear evidence supports this claim.

The president joked, asking why anyone would want to arrest a young person over the Gen Z demonstrations. He even mentioned that Kiunjuri’s son and the sons of other officials had been involved in similar demonstrations.

Alternatively, the abduction may have been a symbolic act targeting a high-profile family to send a message of vulnerability. The precise reason remains unclear, but the incident highlights a broader concern, if a high-ranking person’s son can be abducted under such circumstances, what does that mean for the rest of Kenyans?

Poor Coordination Among Security Agencies

Muturi’s account depicts a disjointed and unresponsive security system. Despite reaching out to the then Inspector General Japhet Koome, DCI Director Mohammed Amin, and NIS Director-General Noordin Haji, Muturi encountered delays, miscommunication, and apparent apathy.

Some key questions include why the security agencies were unable to coordinate effectively in real time.

“I also attempted to reach the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr. Mohammed Amin, but his phones went unanswered. I tried calling the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, but he did not answer either,” Muturi said.

Many Kenyans are also highlighting a much bigger issue whereby if someone like Muturi who was the attorney general at the time and a member of the National Security Council, has to struggle to trace his son with little help from security agencies, what does that mean for everyday Kenyans?

Why Did the NIS Initially Deny Involvement?

As the ordeal unfolded, speculation swirled around the involvement of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Muturi’s statement said that friends in the NIS informed him Leslie was being held by the agency’s operatives, but NIS Director General Noordin Haji initially denied this claim.

At the time, Muturi had sought intervention through Deputy President Kithure Kindiki the then Interior CS in whose docket the spy agency falls.

Fifteen minutes later, Prof. Kindiki called back, saying he had spoken with the DG of NIS, who denied holding Leslie. Despite my insistence that I had confirmed information from an NIS officer, Prof. Kindiki maintained that the DG could not be lying.

This moment points to a critical issue. Was the NIS DG deliberately withholding information from the Interior CS, or was this a result of a breakdown in internal communication within the intelligence agency?

Hours later, it was confirmed that NIS had Leslie in custody.

Standing outside the pavilion, I heard the President ask Noordin Haji if he was holding my son. Noordin confirmed that indeed he was holding my son, and the President instructed him to release Leslie immediately. Noordin responded that Leslie would be released within an hour.

Mystery vehicles and officers involved in the abduction

One of the most puzzling elements in the abduction of Leslie Muturi is the role of the white Toyota Box Prado reported to have been used in the operation.

Eyewitnesses, including Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje who was with Leslie, said the vehicle's occupants were brandishing AK-47 rifles and wearing hoods.

The description of the box Prado immediately brought suspicions of official involvement. Such vehicles are often associated with covert state operations, including those conducted by elite units like the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

However, when Justin Muturi reached out to ATPU Director Said Kiprotich Mohammed, he categorically denied any involvement, further deepening the mystery.

The situation becomes even murkier when factoring in the involvement of a second vehicle, described as resembling a Probox, which was captured on CCTV footage from Citizen TV trailing Leslie and Mwenje before the abduction.

This suggests a level of coordination and premeditation that points to more than a random act of robbery, which the police initially suspected. It raises questions about whether this was a targeted operation and what the true motivations were behind it.

President’s Intervention

When all else failed, Muturi turned to the one person he knew could get results, President William Ruto.

Within an hour of Muturi’s message, Leslie was released. But while this intervention brought relief, it also exposed another crack in the system.

Why did it take the President’s involvement to resolve a crisis that security agencies should have handled?

What Actions Were Taken Post-Release?

Muturi’s statement ends with Leslie’s release, but little is known about what followed. Has an investigation been launched into the operation? Will those involved be held accountable for the abduction and mishandling of the case?

For many Kenyans, this is not just a story about one family’s experience, it reflects systemic vulnerabilities that affect everyone.

The unanswered questions surrounding what actions, if any, were taken post-release highlight the urgent need for accountability and reform to restore faith in the country’s security and governance systems. Without concrete answers, the Muturi family’s ordeal becomes a chilling reminder of how fragile safety and justice can be.

Kenyans are watching closely. Beyond the personal trauma endured by Muturi’s family, this incident raises critical concerns about the safety and security of every citizen.