9 fatal, bizarre security breaches at State House

The fatal shooting of a police officer manning State House, Nairobi, this week in a shocking security breach is the latest and most tragic chapter in a long and worrying history of intrusions at State House, the symbol of Kenya's national sovereignty.

While the nation grapples with the audacity of the most recent attack, a look back reveals a disturbing pattern of trespasses that have evolved from bizarre lone actors to coordinated attempts, raising critical questions about the security of the residence.

For decades, the official residence of the President has been the target of individuals testing its vulnerabilities.

President William Ruto and IG Douglas Kanja during a high-level meeting of security chiefs at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2025. /PCS

These incidents, ranging from the mentally unstable seeking refuge to calculated efforts to gain access, paint a picture of a security apparatus constantly playing catch-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This timeline documents the most significant known breaches that have challenged the sanctity of Kenya's highest office.

A History of State House Security Intrusions

The history of breaches at State House is a timeline of evolving threats, starting with incidents that were often dismissed as isolated and strange, but which later formed a pattern of escalating concern.

The Man Who Slept in the President's Office

In one of the earliest and most bewildering breaches, a man identified as Onyango Mono managed to slip past security at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was discovered the next morning, not just on the grounds, but asleep on a carpet right outside the office of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

President William Ruto at State House

The incident was quickly downplayed, with the police stating the man was mentally unstable. However, it exposed a shocking lapse in night surveillance and perimeter control.

The "President's Friend"

More than a decade later, security was tested again when Khalid (Kadhik) Juma Walter was arrested deep inside the State House grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court records, he entered the compound at around 10 p.m., claiming that he had sought shelter there from the rain after spending his nights near State House.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo, Khalid pleaded guilty to the charges but gave conflicting statements.

While he initially said he was only seeking shelter, he later told the court that he was a “friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta” and had gone to see him.

His demeanour during the hearing raised concern as he smiled and laughed inappropriately, appearing confused and unsure of his statements. The judge ordered a mental examination of the suspect.

President William Ruto hosting boda boda association officials at State House, Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tragic Case of the Fence-Jumper

On March 10, 2016, a man named William Ngene appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo.

He admitted to jumping two fences and entering State House, explaining that his motive was simply curiosity. He claimed he had never been inside State House, only seen it in pictures and on television.

He told the court he left his mkokoteni (handcart) at Uhuru Park, walked through Central Park, and entered the compound by scaling fences. Once inside, he said, he walked around admiring the surroundings.

Authorities eventually intercepted him. He was handed over to the Anti-Terror Police Unit. The magistrate ordered that a probation report be submitted, and Ngene was to remain in custody until that report was ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fatal Encounter

An intruder was shot dead inside the State House compound in 2017 while former President Uhuru Kenyatta was attending a golf tournament in Muthaiga.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m., was kept under wraps as investigations continued.

According to security sources, the unidentified middle-aged man is believed to have scaled the perimeter fence and was found near the parking area close to the main building when he was spotted by elite GSU guards.

He was confronted and fatally shot by presidential marksmen, the first time an intruder was killed inside the grounds since Kenyatta took office in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Motorcade Breach

A serious security breach occurred on March 7, 2021, when a businessman from Ruiru managed to drive into State House, Nairobi, by joining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official motorcade.

The incident happened after the President attended a funeral in Juja. The man slipped into the convoy en route to State House, blending in with the vehicles and bypassing routine security checks.

According to security sources, the breach was only noticed at the State House entrance when the businessman’s vehicle overtook the President’s car, a violation of strict protocol that requires no movement when the Head of State is alighting.

Guards immediately intercepted the vehicle, detained the driver and the businessman, and handed them over to Kilimani Police for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential motorcade

The duo claimed it was an honest mistake and expressed regret for the incident.

However, security agencies treated it as a grave lapse, considering the multiple layers of protection around the presidential residence.

The Social Media Precursor

Brian Kibet Bera, a then 25-year-old fifth-year mechanical engineering student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), gained national attention in June 2019 after he was shot and injured by State House security while attempting to breach the official residence of the President of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the incident, Bera, armed with a knife, scaled one of the State House gates.

His actions prompted a swift response from the security detail, resulting in him being shot to subdue him. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

In the aftermath of the event, Bera's motivations were revealed to be a complex mix of personal grievances and a desire for social justice.

In court, he claimed he wanted to "save the many jobless youth in Kenya." He had also made prior social media posts detailing his plans to confront the President over what he termed as historical injustices related to land ownership by his ancestors.

However, court proceedings and his father's testimony brought to light Bera's struggles with mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, David Bera, informed the court that his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had a history of erratic behaviour when he did not adhere to his medication.

It was later discovered that he had broadcast his intentions on social media before the attempt.

Security barrier near State House

A Coordinated Attempt

Earlier this year, the threat evolved from lone actors to group action. Police intercepted and arrested 12 youths who were allegedly attempting to breach State House security with the stated aim of "meeting the president for lunch."

ADVERTISEMENT

The coordinated nature of the attempt, though unsuccessful, pointed to a new level of audacity and potential for organised security threats.

What These Breaches Reveal

The timeline of intrusions at State House is more than a list of security failures; it’s a story of evolving threats.

Early incidents were often treated as anomalies. However, the repeated and increasingly bold attempts suggest that both physical and procedural security measures have been inadequate or inconsistently applied.

The 2021 motorcade breach, in particular, revealed a critical vulnerability not in fences, but in the trust placed in official convoys.

ADVERTISEMENT

These events underscore the immense pressure on the Presidential Escort Unit and GSU officers who form the last line of defence.