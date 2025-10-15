Legal fraternity, activists lead Kenyans in mourning Raila's death

Kenya is mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, one of the country’s most influential and transformative political figures. Odinga, who died aged 80 in India following a cardiac arrest, leaves behind a towering legacy that shaped Kenya’s democratic and political landscape for more than four decades.

President William Ruto and the Odinga family are expected to release a detailed statement regarding the circumstances of his death and the funeral arrangements.



His passing marks the end of an era for a man widely known as Baba a political patriarch whose ideals, voice, and courage defined generations of Kenyan politics.

Tributes pour in from across the nation

Following the news of his death, Kenyans from all walks of life political leaders, legal minds, activists, and citizens shared messages of grief and admiration for a man whose influence touched nearly every aspect of national life.

Activist Boniface Mwangi was among the first to express his condolences, saying:



“My condolences to the Raila Odinga Family. Mzee amepumzika. His watch is over. What gives me hope is that last year a generation that will liberate Kenya from the shackles of bad leadership and corruption was born. Viva the revolution, viva.”

Lawyer and political commentator Miguna Miguna, who had a complicated relationship with the former Prime Minister, also paid tribute, saying.



“Yes, I have just heard the sad news. Our condolences to the family of Raila Odinga. Rest in peace, Jakom.”

Remembering a transformative leader

Odinga’s political journey was marked by resilience, reform, and the relentless pursuit of democracy.



From his imprisonment during the struggle for multi-party democracy to his role as Kenya’s first Prime Minister under the 2008 Grand Coalition Government, Odinga remained one of the most consequential leaders in the country’s history. Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi described him as the most consequential politician in Kenya in the past three decades.”

“He will be missed at many levels. At the political scene, he left few enemies, some allies and many orphans. To Mama Ida and the kids... poleni. A political giant has rested.” Former Chief Justice David Maraga also praised Odinga’s contribution to national and continental progress.



“I am shocked to learn of the demise of former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, a patriot, a pan-Africanist, a democrat and a leader who made significant contributions to democracy in Kenya and in Africa,” Maraga said.

“Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country. Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security and development. The world has lost a great leader.”

A legacy of reform and resilience

Odinga’s political influence cut across generations and regions, earning him admiration even among rivals.



He was a symbol of reform and courage a man who stood firm for justice, equality, and democracy despite years of persecution and political setbacks. Lawyer Willis Otieno reflected on Odinga’s lasting impact: “Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga was, without doubt, the most consequential politician in Kenya over the last three decades. His shadow loomed large over every political transition, every national conversation, and every democratic milestone.”

“He will be missed at many levels, as a political disruptor, a relentless reformist, a builder of movements, and a symbol of stubborn hope. To Mama Ida and the children, poleni sana. Kenya mourns with you. Today, a political giant rests. His voice may fall silent, but his imprint is etched permanently into the architecture of our nation’s democracy.”

Remembered as a statesman and hero

Tributes extended beyond political circles, showing just how deeply Odinga’s leadership resonated with ordinary Kenyans. Comedian Eric Omondi said: “Today we have lost a Statesman, a Father of the Nation and a democratic hero. His legacy is forever cemented in Kenyan history. Rest in power Raila Odinga. Rest in power Baba. Condolences, thoughts and prayers go to his family.”

Sports journalist Eric Njiru also paid his respects, acknowledging Odinga’s pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s democratic space. “Raila Odinga fought for our democracy. Kenya has lost a true hero. The freedom we enjoy now is a result of his fight. Without him, Kenya would be like Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda,” he said. More tributes are pouring in.