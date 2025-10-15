Kenyans await official word on Raila Odinga’s reported death

Multiple outlets, including Indian regional media, reported on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga died in Kochi, India, allegedly after a cardiac arrest.

As of publication, there is no formal confirmation from the Odinga family, the ODM party, or the Government of Kenya.

Indian outlets Mathrubhumi and Kerala Kaumudi published stories on Wednesday morning local time claiming Mr Odinga, 80, died in Kerala.

They are reporting that Odinga collapsed during a stroll at a local private hospital.

Former Prime Minister and Orange democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga

However, recent statements from Mr Odinga’s family and close allies had indicated he was recuperating in India after a period of indisposition.

Over the past week, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga told Kenyan media that Mr Odinga was “up and about… recuperating and resting.”

Fact-checking organisations have also cautioned against circulating unverified death claims tied to manipulated or misleading content.

No official statement from the Odinga family, ODM party, State House, or Kenya’s Foreign Affairs ministry confirming a death. (at the time of writing.)

As conflicting reports swirl claiming that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died in Kochi, India, the country holds its breath.

Kenya’s media, political class, and public alike are watching closely, awaiting an authoritative word that will settle speculation and either confirm or dispel the rumours.

Odinga served as Kenya’s prime minister from 2008 to 2013 and remains a central figure in national politics.