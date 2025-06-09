The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted five officers stationed at Central Police Station, Nairobi, in connection with the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

In a press statement released on Monday, June 9, the NPS confirmed the interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the Duty Officer on the night in question, the Cell Sentry, and all officers who were on duty at the Report Office that night.

Additionally, any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved in the incident will face similar action.

Albert Omondi Ojwang

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, directed the action to allow for a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation into the matter, which is being led by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"The NPS remains committed to upholding the rule of law, human rights, transparency, and accountability within the Service," stated NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga in the signed release.

Further updates, the statement adds, will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Public Outcry

Albert Omondi Ojwang's tragic death while in police custody has sparked public outcry and renewed scrutiny of police accountability in Kenya.

The incident, which occurred at Nairobi’s Central Police Station, raised serious questions about the conditions in custody and the conduct of officers responsible for detainees.

Ojwang had reportedly been arrested under unclear circumstances and was being held at the station when he died.

IG Douglas Kanja