Albert Ojwang’s father speaks out after Ruto's multi-million donation

The father of Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old teacher who died in police custody, has expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for his support.

Meshack Ojwang Thanks the President

Albert’s father, Meshack Ojwang, thanked those who have walked with his family during this time of deep grief at an event at his home in Homa Bay County.

I would like to thank God for the strength, without which I would not manage. I also thank the president for taking the burden of my son’s death. Many have lost their lives, but he has taken this matter personally and called me to condole with me.

He also acknowledged the condolences and support from opposition leader Raila Odinga and several other leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Governor Gladys Wanga, and Woman Rep Dr. Eve Obara

Albert Ojwang', Meshack Ojwang's father

Raila Amolo Odinga also called me from outside the country and he gave me his condolences. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has also been checking up on me. I cannot forget Dr Eve Obara, who has also supported me.

Governor Gladys Wanga revealed that President Ruto personally contributed Sh2 million to support the grieving family.

In her own gesture, Wanga pledged to build a new home for Meshack.

I will also donate a three-bedroom house so that Mzee will have a decent home. Mourners will come, sit in a tent, eat and leave, but you deserve a better place to live.

Governor Wanga calls for justice

Governor Gladys Wanga delivered a stirring tribute, condemning what she described as the unlawful killing of Albert.

They only had one child, Albert, and that child today is no more. Not because he got an accident. Not because he was sick. But because a rogue police officer somewhere decided not to follow due process and the law, and to take the law into their own hands and murder Albert.

She said the entire community was heartbroken and stood in solidarity with the grieving family, joining all Kenyans in demanding justice, not just in words, but through concrete action.

Wanga stressed that all individuals involved in Albert’s death, including those who may have orchestrated it, must face the full force of the law.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

She warned that there should be no sacred cows in the pursuit of justice.

While she acknowledged the arrests and charges that had already been made, she insisted that Kenyans were still waiting for answers about who planned and executed the killing.

Wanga said the pain felt by the community was so deep that it made people wish for an "eye for an eye," though she underscored the need for swift legal accountability.

She emphasised that justice delayed would be justice denied, and insisted that Albert’s soul would not rest until justice was fully served.

Family Acknowledges Gen Z Support

The family spokesperson took time to recognise the efforts of young Kenyans who have shown up in solidarity.

We want to thank the civil societies, and we want to thank especially the Gen Zs who have stood firm with us. They have a voice that we respect and we appreciate their participation and their contribution towards this funeral.

Albert Omondi Ojwang

They clarified that the family is not aligned with any petition against Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat currently circulating in the media.

We saw in media, in newspapers, that the family has filed a joint petition with a group of politicians. We want to say that we are not a party to that. We are not aware of who filed the petition. We are not in it. Our lawyer is not aware, and our lawyer has written to the magistrate to clarify that Mzee is not the second petitioner

Deaths in Custody Raise Alarm

Wanga also sounded the alarm over what she described as a dangerous trend of suspects dying in places meant to offer them safety.

Today, if something is happening to you, you run to the police station. But now, today, the police station is no longer safe.

She referenced a separate case in Kipasi, where another individual recently died in custody.

We also want to call for swift investigation. We want to know what has happened and what is going on.