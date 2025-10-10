Blind mom who lost 7 kids sees her only surviving daughter after life-changing surgery

For years, their world was a blur of shadows. Then, the bandages came off.

Tears streamed down their faces as a mother and daughter, both blinded by cataracts, looked into each other's eyes for the first time in years.

In that single, overwhelming moment, a 15-minute surgery didn't just restore their sight,it gave them back their lives.

This is the story of Marie Jeanne, 80, and her daughter Germaine, who travelled from a remote village in Madagascar after years of living in darkness.

Thanks to the international charity Mercy Ships and their floating hospital, the Africa Mercy, both women received a free, sight-restoring surgery that has changed their future forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Jeanne and her daughter Germaine

Life had become unimaginably difficult. For Marie Jeanne, who had already buried seven of her eight children, blindness stole her last comfort: weaving traditional raffia mats.

A year after her mother’s sight faded, Germaine’s world also went dark, leaving her unable to farm or care for her own children. "If I had a weak faith, I might have given up," Germaine shared.

Their journey from despair to hope began with a crackle of sound from a radio. A family member heard that Mercy Ships was offering free surgeries in Toamasina and urged them to go.

When they arrived at the hospital ship, the severity of their condition was clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Their cataracts were so advanced that their pupils were no longer black, but completely white," explained their surgeon, Dr. Guy Chevalley.

Ophthalmic Program Manager Ella Hawthorne added, "They could only see movement, just a hand waving in front of them. That was it."

On the same day, both mother and daughter underwent the quick procedure. The next morning, as their eye patches were removed, their shared world of darkness was flooded with light and uncontrollable tears of joy.

Marie Jeanne and her daughter Germaine

Their story, while deeply personal, reflects a global health crisis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment, and for at least 1 billion of them, it was preventable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness, disproportionately affecting people in low- and middle-income countries where access to simple, affordable surgery is scarce.

For the team on the Africa Mercy, witnessing the reunion was a profound experience.

"It was very emotional to see their happiness when the patches came off at the same time," Hawthorne reflected.

To see someone truly, to spend time with them and having that taken away and then restored is incredibly special.

KNH places Kenya on the map with another world’s first ground-breaking surgery The ground-breaking surgery positions Kenya as the hub for specialised healthcare, advanced medical innovation and surgical interventions, adding to a growing list of successful ground-breaking surgeries that have been performed in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy Ships operates a fleet of hospital ships that provide free, world-class healthcare services , surgical training, and infrastructure support in partnership with African nations.

Marie Jeanne gets her life back after surgery

Their mission is to bring hope and healing to those who need it most, one surgery at a time.

Today, Marie Jeanne is back at her loom, her skilled hands weaving colourful patterns once more.

Germaine is tending to her farm and her children, her future as clear as her vision. For them, the darkness is finally over.

ADVERTISEMENT