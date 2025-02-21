Boy receives life-changing surgery after 7-year struggle with snake bite injury

After years of suffering with a severely deformed arm, 11-year-old Yusif from Sierra Leone can finally go to school and use his right hand again, thanks to a life-changing surgery performed by the international health charity, Mercy Ships.

The free medical procedure, conducted aboard the hospital ship Global Mercy, restored mobility to Yusif’s arm, which had remained painfully contracted after a venomous snake bite he suffered at the age of five.

A Childhood Interrupted

Yusif was playing football near his home in a rural village close to Mariba Town, Southern District when a venomous snake bit him.

The bite inflicted immediate pain, and within minutes, his arm became swollen, bruised, and blistered.

His mother, Mariama, desperate to find treatment, faced the harsh reality of limited medical access . With no ambulance available, she turned to a traditional healer, who administered herbal remedies.

However, without proper medical intervention, the tissue in Yusif’s arm began to die, leading to a severe contraction of his joints and permanent deformity.

Mercy Ships volunteer surgeon Dr. Tertius Venter explained, “With appropriate, early treatment, and antibiotics to stop infection, the limb could have been saved. But in Yusif’s case, he did not have access to proper treatment, so it caused widespread tissue death and infection.”

Despite years of struggle, Mariama refused to accept amputation as the only option, even when doctors in Sierra Leone advised it.

Watching her son grow up with a painful, non-functional arm was heartbreaking, as Yusif became increasingly withdrawn, often hiding his arm inside his shirt out of shame.

A Second Chance at Life

In 2023, Mariama learned that Global Mercy, the world’s largest charity hospital ship, would be arriving in Sierra Leone to offer free, life-changing surgeries.

The vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, has performed over 4,000 surgical procedures since September 2023, transforming lives through tumour removals, cleft lip repairs, and orthopaedic surgeries.

On October 18, 2023, Yusif underwent a complex three-hour operation to release the contracture in his elbow and wrist. A follow-up surgery on November 8 completed the life-altering procedures.

For Mariama, seeing her son’s straightened hand for the first time was an emotional moment.

“Mercy Ships has done a great job for our family,” she said. “When I saw Yusif’s hand straight, I was so happy. We hugged each other and smiled. Then Yusif said, ‘Mummy, see my hand.’”

A New Future with Renewed Hope

After surgery, Yusif embarked on a challenging three-month rehabilitation process with volunteer hand therapists aboard Global Mercy. Through perseverance, he gradually regained control over his fingers, wrist, and elbow.

Now, for the first time in years, Yusif can play football, help his mother, and attend school without shame.

“I feel good now,” he shared. “I was not able to do anything before with my hand, but now I can do everything. I can help my mum, play football, and go to school without feeling ashamed.”

With his newfound confidence and ability, Yusif dreams of becoming a doctor one day.

“I want to help people like how Mercy Ships helped me,” he said.

Mercy Ships continues to provide life-saving surgeries to those in need, bringing hope and transformation to individuals like Yusif who otherwise have limited access to healthcare.