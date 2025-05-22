Boniface Mwangi flown to Nairobi for further treatment after Tanzania detention

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been released after three days of detention by Tanzanian authorities, but his family reports he is in critical condition, alleging he was tortured during his ordeal.

Mwangi, a prominent photojournalist and advocate for social justice, was found abandoned at the Horohoro border post near Ukunda, Kwale County, on Thursday morning, May 22, 2025, following his deportation by road from Dar es Salaam.

Mwangi’s release ends days of uncertainty and diplomatic tension between Kenya and Tanzania, sparked by his detention on Monday, May 19, while in Tanzania to attend the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

According to his family and lawyer, James Wanjeri, Mwangi was rushed to a hospital in Ukunda for medical review due to injuries sustained during his detention.

Reports indicate he could barely walk, with his family alleging he was subjected to torture by Tanzanian security forces. He has been airlifted to Nairobi for further treatment.

Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, confirmed Mwangi’s release on Thursday morning.

The Kenyan government had earlier protested Tanzania’s refusal to grant consular access to Mwangi, citing violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which both nations are signatories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over Mwangi’s health and the lack of transparency surrounding his detention, urging Tanzanian authorities to either provide access or release him.

Mwangi’s ordeal began when he was arrested alongside Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire at his hotel in Dar es Salaam, shortly after reporting on X that armed men, claiming to be police, had confronted him at the Serena Hotel.

He had refused to open his door, fearing abduction, and alerted his followers to the situation.

Despite initial reports suggesting he and Atuhaire were to be deported, their whereabouts remained unknown for days, prompting fears of abduction among family and human rights groups.

On Wednesday, Mwangi’s wife, Njeri Mwangi, made an emotional plea outside the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi, demanding proof of life and accusing both governments of withholding information.

“I know my husband; he would have found a way to contact me. His silence makes me fear for his safety,” she told the BBC.

The lack of communication fueled protests from Kenyan civil society, with groups like Amnesty International and Vocal Africa condemning the detention as a violation of human rights.

According to Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of Haki Africa, Mwangi was “badly tortured” by Tanzanian police before being deported.

“We took him to the hospital, and now we are planning on airlifting him to Nairobi,” Khalid stated.

The activist was reportedly dropped near the Kenya-Tanzania border, abandoned in a disturbing state, sparking outrage among supporters who view the incident as an attempt to silence dissent.

Tanzanian authorities have not commented on Mwangi’s detention or the allegations of torture.

However, President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned on Monday that she would not tolerate foreign activists “meddling” in Tanzania’s affairs, a statement that followed the deportation of other Kenyan activists, including former Justice Minister Martha Karua and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, who were denied entry at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The release of Mwangi, while a relief, has raised questions about the treatment of activists in the region and the state of diplomatic relations between Kenya and Tanzania.