Charles Were's Biography: Education, career and last moments in parliament

Charles Ong’ondo Were, MP for Kasipul Constituency, tragically cut short on April 30, 2025, along Ngong Road shortly after leaving Parliament Buildings. His untimely death shocked many, especially those in Homa Bay County, where he was a politician.

Early life and education

Born and raised in Karabok, Homa Bay County, Ong’ondo began his education at Karabok Primary School, sitting his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) in 1982.



He later joined Oyugis Secondary School, where he obtained his Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) in 1986.



He earned a Certificate in County Governance from Meru University (2011–2012), followed by a Diploma in Business Management (2013–2014), Bachelor of Business Management (2015–2017), and finally a Master of Science in Procurement & Supplies in 2019—all from Mt. Kenya University.

Professional and political career

Before joining active politics, Ong’ondo Was a seasoned entrepreneur.



He served as CEO of multiple companies including Victoria Cleaning Services Ltd (2003–2022), Metrookam Properties Ltd (2006–2022), and Benga Group Holding Ltd (2014–2022).

In 2017, he was elected Member of Parliament for Kasipul Constituency on an ODM ticket, winning a second term in 2022.



In February 2025, he voiced concerns over his safety, stating publicly that his life was in danger and that hired goons were trailing him. This revelation, in hindsight, cast a haunting shadow over the fatal events of April 30.

Family and personal life

According to other leaders close to him, Were was a devoted family man and community leader. He opened his home generously to friends and constituents, fostering a sense of unity and belonging.



According to Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, “He was proudly multiparty with a high level of organization for every member of his family.”

Legacy and achievements

According to those close to him, Ong’ondo's leadership was marked by a strong connection to his constituents.



He was known for attending nearly every funeral, visiting local market centres, engaging boda boda riders, jua kali artisans, and championing community development projects such as schools, water initiatives, and church constructions.

Governor Wanga remembered him as a man of his word, brutally honest, who never said X to mean Y.



She also credited him with coining the popular campaign slogan “Piny Osewuoyo/Dunia imenena” during her gubernatorial bid, which he supported with thorough grassroots mobilisation.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo described him as a very hardworking and passionat, a silent peace-broke and a loyal friend. She added, “He would let you know clearly what his personal views are, whether they displease you or not.”

Final moments

On the day of his death, Ong’ondo had been seen in Parliament, appearing distracted—an unusual demeanour noted by colleagues.