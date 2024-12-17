Pulse logo
CS Mutua announces recrutitment of 10,000 kenyans for Dubai jobs [Dates & Venues]

17 December 2024 at 4:00
Over 10,000 opportunities are open for skilled and unskilled Kenyans in Dubai's construction industry.
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua seeing off Kenyans at JKIA
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua seeing off Kenyans at JKIA

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced an opportunity for Kenyan job seekers to work in Dubai’s thriving construction industry.

The United Arab Emirates is recruiting over 10,000 skilled and unskilled workers, offering a tax-free salary and a host of benefits.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua seeing off Kenyans who recently got jobs abroad

Job Categories

The available positions include:

Steel Fixers

Masons

Scaffolders

Carpenters

Waterproofing Technicians

General Workers

A construction site in Dubai

Recruitment Schedule and Venues

Recruitment will take place across three national polytechnics:

Kabete National Polytechnic

Dates: Wednesday, December 18, and Thursday, December 19, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Nyeri National Polytechnic

Dates: Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Kenya Coast National Polytechnic

Dates: Monday, December 23, and Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Application Process

Successful candidates will receive offer letters on the spot. After a swift three-day medical and processing period, visas will be issued. Travel arrangements will be finalised within days, ensuring candidates reach Dubai promptly.

Labour CS Alfred Mutua

Costs and Documentation

To ensure affordability, CS Mutua has negotiated reduced fees. Candidates will need to cover ticket, medical, and minor processing fees. For those without passports, expedited issuance services will be available. Candidates are required to bring:

Certificates and relevant documents.

Appropriate attire for practical assessments.

Compensation and Benefits

Salaries range from Sh33,000 to Sh60,000 per month, tax-free. The package includes free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care.

CS Mutua urged Kenyans to seize this opportunity and promised that the ministry would facilitate a smooth process for all applicants.

