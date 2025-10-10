President William Ruto was forced to spend an extra night in Tanzania after Kenya’s presidential jet developed mechanical problems, according to Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi.

Speaking on an episode of the Iko Nini Podcast, Itumbi narrated how the embarrassing incident unfolded at an airport in Tanzania after a Heads of State summit.

“I don't know whether the military will come after me, but I'll say this, we are coming off Tanzania from a heads of states meeting, we get to the airport, every other president is getting to their plane and going, even Burundi, they're flying back. We get in, and our thing stops; it doesn't start. That day, we had to go back and sleep in Tanzania,” Itumbi recounted.

President William Ruto boarding the official presidential jet

He noted that such mishaps not only inconvenience the president but also carry constitutional implications, considering the risks tied to the head of state’s security and continuity of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation came during a broader discussion on the costs, optics, and controversies surrounding presidential opulence.

While acknowledging that perceptions of extravagance are valid, Itumbi argued that leaders also require a minimum standard of dignity and reliability in their official functions, including secure and functional transport.

Presidential Jet Undermaintenance

That anecdote, while dramatic, may not have been entirely isolated.

In recent months, the government has publicly acknowledged that Kenya’s presidential aircraft, Harambee One (a Fokker 70, registration KAF 308) , has been sent abroad for an extended maintenance cycle, one that many see as its final overhaul before retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, the jet was dispatched to the Netherlands under Fokker Services “for a year of maintenance,” with the plan that after this final service, it will return to Kenya in 2026 for limited service before being phased out altogether.

Tuya has further disclosed that spare parts for the ageing Fokker 70 are increasingly difficult to source, making continued maintenance beyond this cycle economically and technically impractical.

Kenya's official presidential jet

Meanwhile, the government is planning for a replacement. There is talk that the procurement process could take up to two years, meaning Kenya may rely on alternative arrangements like Kenya Air Force VIP aircraft, chartered jets, or commercial services in the interim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparison with other EAC presidential jets

In stark contrast to Kenya's regional jet, Uganda's presidential aircraft is a formidable long-range machine.

Uganda: The Long-Range Workhorse Gulfstream G550

President Yoweri Museveni primarily uses a Gulfstream G550, which was acquired around 2009 for a reported cost of over $48 million.

This acquisition marked a significant upgrade from the country's previous presidential jet, a Gulfstream IV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The G550, registered as 5X-UGF, is a powerful tool for global diplomacy. It boasts an impressive range of approximately 12,500 kilometres, enabling non-stop flights from Kampala to Beijing or London.

Uganda's official presidential jet (Gulfstream G550)

This capability grants the Ugandan presidency significant flexibility and autonomy in its international travel, eliminating the need for technical stops or reliance on commercial charters for long-distance missions.

With a typical VIP configuration seating 14 to 19 passengers, the jet is equipped with advanced avionics and, according to security analysts, sophisticated communication systems and potential defensive countermeasures.

While its purchase was met with criticism from opposition figures who questioned the high cost in a developing nation, the government has consistently defended it as a vital national asset for the head of state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania: The New Standard of Tech and Comfort - Gulfstream G700

Tanzania has recently set a new benchmark for presidential air travel in the region with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Gulfstream G700.

Delivered in 2024 under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, this aircraft represents the pinnacle of modern corporate and VIP jet technology.

The G700, registered 5H-CCM, was purchased to replace an ageing Fokker F28. It pushes the boundaries of performance with a maximum range of about 13,890 kilometres, slightly edging out Uganda's G550 and making it capable of flying non-stop from Dar es Salaam to virtually any major capital city in the world.

Tanzania's official jet (Gulfstream G700)

ADVERTISEMENT

The list price for such an aircraft is approximately $75 million.

Beyond its range, the G700 is celebrated for having one of the most spacious and technologically advanced cabins in the industry.

It features high-speed internet, a conference area, and a circadian lighting system designed to reduce jet lag on long-haul flights, a critical feature for a travelling head of state.

The Tanzanian government has justified the significant investment by arguing it will save money on chartering costs in the long run and serve as a tool to project a modern, investment-friendly image on the global stage.

However, the purchase has drawn criticism from opposition figures over its hefty price tag.