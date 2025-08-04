How Uganda, Tanzania’s presidential jets dwarf Kenya’s ageing ‘Harambee One’

The presidential jet, more than just a means of transport, serves as a flying symbol of state power and a crucial tool for international diplomacy.

From Kenya's ageing but reliable "Harambee One" to Tanzania's brand-new, ultra-modern Gulfstream, the aircraft serving the region's leaders are as different as their nations' current priorities on the world stage.

Kenya: The Veteran "Harambee One" Fokker 70 ER

Kenya's presidential jet, a Fokker 70 ER registered as KAF 308 and also known as "Harambee One," is the elder statesman of the regional fleet.

Kenya's official presidential jet

Acquired in 1995 during the administration of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi, the aircraft was one of the last produced by the Dutch manufacturer Fokker before it declared bankruptcy in 1996.

Operated by the Kenya Air Force, the aircraft is configured for VIP travel, seating approximately 26 passengers.

Its "ER" designation stands for Extended Range, giving it a maximum range of about 3,400 kilometres.

While perfectly suited for travel within Africa and to parts of the Middle East, its range presents a significant limitation for intercontinental journeys.

This limitation often forces President Ruto to charter long-haul aircraft , typically a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from the national carrier, Kenya Airways, for trips to the United States, Asia, or distant parts of Europe.

This practice has periodically sparked public debate regarding the cost and logistics, fueling discussions about the need for a modern replacement.

Kenya's official presidential jet

Despite its age, "Harambee One" has undergone several avionics and cabin upgrades to keep it serviceable and secure for VIP transport.

Its continued use reflects a more conservative approach to this particular state expenditure.

Uganda: The Long-Range Workhorse Gulfstream G550

In stark contrast to Kenya's regional jet, Uganda's presidential aircraft is a formidable long-range machine.

Uganda's official presidential jet (Gulfstream G550)

President Yoweri Museveni primarily uses a Gulfstream G550, which was acquired around 2009 for a reported cost of over $48 million. This acquisition marked a significant upgrade from the country's previous presidential jet, a Gulfstream IV.

The G550, registered as 5X-UGF, is a powerful tool for global diplomacy. It boasts an impressive range of approximately 12,500 kilometres, enabling non-stop flights from Kampala to Beijing or London.

This capability grants the Ugandan presidency significant flexibility and autonomy in its international travel, eliminating the need for technical stops or reliance on commercial charters for long-distance missions.

With a typical VIP configuration seating 14 to 19 passengers, the jet is equipped with advanced avionics and, according to security analysts, sophisticated communication systems and potential defensive countermeasures.

Uganda's official presidential jet (Gulfstream G550)

While its purchase was met with criticism from opposition figures who questioned the high cost in a developing nation, the government has consistently defended it as a vital national asset for the head of state.

Tanzania: The New Standard of Tech and Comfort - Gulfstream G700

Tanzania has recently set a new benchmark for presidential air travel in the region with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Gulfstream G700.

Delivered in 2024 under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, this aircraft represents the pinnacle of modern corporate and VIP jet technology.

Tanzania's official jet (Gulfstream G700)

The G700, registered 5H-CCM, was purchased to replace an ageing Fokker F28. It pushes the boundaries of performance with a maximum range of about 13,890 kilometres, slightly edging out Uganda's G550 and making it capable of flying non-stop from Dar es Salaam to virtually any major capital city in the world.

The list price for such an aircraft is approximately $75 million.

Beyond its range, the G700 is celebrated for having one of the most spacious and technologically advanced cabins in the industry.

It features high-speed internet, a conference area, and a circadian lighting system designed to reduce jet lag on long-haul flights, a critical feature for a travelling head of state.

The Tanzanian government has justified the significant investment by arguing it will save money on chartering costs in the long run and serve as a tool to project a modern, investment-friendly image on the global stage .

However, the purchase has drawn criticism from opposition figures over its hefty price tag.

Comparison

The comparison of these three state aircraft offers a compelling snapshot of national priorities.

Age and Technology: There is a clear generational gap. Kenya's 1990s-era Fokker is reliable but technologically outdated compared to Uganda's 2000s-era Gulfstream G550. Tanzania's 2020s-era G700 is in a class of its own, representing the latest in aviation technology.

Diplomatic Utility: Uganda and Tanzania hold a distinct advantage in diplomatic reach. Their Gulfstream jets allow for independent, non-stop, long-haul travel, facilitating direct engagement on the global stage without logistical constraints. Kenya's reliance on charters for intercontinental trips adds a layer of complexity and cost to its long-distance diplomacy.

Suitability for Long-Distance Travel: For trips beyond the African continent, the Gulfstreams are vastly superior. Their range, speed, and modern amenities like high-speed connectivity and fatigue-reducing cabin features make them far more suitable for the rigours of international statecraft.