Duped into war: Kenya’s fight to bring its citizens home from Russia

The Kenyan government has stepped up efforts to rescue its citizens trapped in Russia after being duped into military involvement through fake job offers.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Monday by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

According to the government, several Kenyans have found themselves caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict after being recruited under false pretences.

These individuals were reportedly detained in military camps across Russia, with some entering “voluntary” contracts after being deceived by agents posing as legitimate recruiters.

In September, the news desk highlighted the story of Evans, a 16-year veteran athlete and father of one was taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia.

According to Evans, he travelled to Russia as a tourist and spent two weeks sightseeing. A day before he was due to return to Nairobi, his host asked him whether he would like to stay in Russia longer.

Evans said he agreed, but explained that his visa was expiring. The host then presented him with documents written in Russian and told him it was for a job. Not knowing what he was signing, Evans put his signature on the papers.

“I didn’t know it was military work. So he told me to sign here, sign there. After I signed, he took my passport and my phone and said he would return them,” Evans said.

Evans, a 16-year veteran athlete and father of one, shared his story in a recorded interview after being taken prisoner by Ukraine forces.

Diplomatic action to free detained Kenyans

Mudavadi said the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been engaging the Russian government to secure the release of Kenyan nationals and ensure their safe return home.

“We have constructively engaged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in a bid to secure the release of the Kenyan citizens in distress and ensure their safe passage home,” he said.

He added that discussions between Kenyan and Russian officials have been ongoing for months, culminating in a crucial meeting last month where both sides agreed on measures to help the affected individuals reach Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

From there, the government would facilitate their return home.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly acknowledged the complexity of the issue, noting that it affects multiple nationalities whose citizens have been lured into Russia for employment opportunities.

The ministry also acknowledged that unscrupulous agents, masquerading as legitimate recruiters , used false information and deceptive tactics to convince foreigners, including Kenyans, to join military operations.

The government also announced a crackdown on recruitment agents and networks behind the trafficking of Kenyans into war zones.

Immigration and security agencies have been directed to heighten vigilance at airports and border points to identify and arrest suspects involved in illegal overseas recruitment.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi when he appeared before the senate

In addition, the mission in Moscow has issued a public advisory on its website and social media channels, urging Kenyans travelling to Russia to register with the embassy and stay alert to potential scams.

Kenyan mission rescues some citizens

According to the statement, the Kenyan Mission in Moscow has already rescued several citizens from detention in military facilities.

The embassy issued emergency travel documents to facilitate their safe return and is now working to verify the exact number of Kenyans still being held in various camps.

Kenya and Russia have since reached an agreement that any Kenyans detained without consent should be released to the Kenyan mission immediately.

The embassy remains in contact with others still trapped, assisting those who manage to escape and wish to return home.