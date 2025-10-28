Plane carrying 12 crashes in Kwale: Everything we know

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed that an aircraft travelling from Diani to Kichwa Tembo has crashed in Kwale County early Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by the aviation regulator, the aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, went down at 0530Z (8:30 a.m. local time). The flight had 12 people on board when the incident occurred.

According to the Director General of KCAA, Emile N. Arao, government agencies were already at the scene to investigate the cause of the accident and assess its impact.

“Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact,” the statement read.

The KCAA did not provide further details on the condition of the passengers or crew, but said updates would be shared once initial findings are established.

The regulator added that its Air Accident Investigation Department and other government response units had been activated to handle the emergency.

Although the cause of the crash remains unclear, the KCAA stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway in collaboration with relevant agencies. The findings will determine whether the accident was due to mechanical failure, weather conditions, or other factors.