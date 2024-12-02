Education PS abruptly closes boarding sections in 348 primary schools

The Ministry of Education has directed the closure of boarding sections in 348 primary schools across the country following a comprehensive compliance assessment carried out in September and October 2024.

In a circular issued by Dr. Belio Kipsang, CBS, the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Basic Education, the ministry revealed that the affected schools failed to meet the required safety standards outlined in the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008) .

Additionally, these schools did not adhere to provisions stipulated in the Registration Guidelines for Basic Education Institutions (2021).

The assessment highlighted gross violations of safety measures, prompting the ministry to revoke approval for these schools to host boarding learners.

"Re-opening of the boarding sections should strictly be upon a re-registration process," read part of the circular addressed to all Regional, County, and Sub-County Directors of Education.

The directive requires the immediate cessation of boarding operations in the non-compliant schools and mandates timely communication with parents, allowing them to make alternative arrangements for their children.

The ministry emphasised that the safety and well-being of learners remain paramount, reiterating the need for strict adherence to established guidelines.

Copies of the circular have been shared with the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for further coordination.

The decision is expected to impact thousands of students and parents across the country, raising questions about the affected schools' preparedness to meet the requirements for re-registration.