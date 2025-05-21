Emotions run high as Boniface Mwangi's wife demands his release [VIDEO]

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi remains detained in Tanzania after being arrested on May 19, 2025, after travelling to attend the high-profile treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Dar es Salaam.

The arrest has sparked widespread concern in Kenya, with Mwangi’s wife making a heartfelt plea for his release amid fears over his well-being.

Mwangi, a well-known photojournalist and activist celebrated for his fearless fight against injustice, travelled to Tanzania alongside Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire to observe the ongoing trial.

The proceedings have drawn international scrutiny due to allegations of political repression ahead of Tanzania’s October general elections.

Reports indicate that Mwangi was taken from his hotel room by armed men who claimed to be police officers.

According to Mwangi’s social media posts, the men refused to show proper identification, raising fears about the circumstances of his arrest.

He was initially held at the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam before being transferred to the Immigration Department.

Conflicting reports about his deportation circulated, but as of May 21, 2025, Mwangi was still in detention.

The detention of Mwangi has triggered outrage among human rights defenders and civil society organisations across the region.

Many view his arrest as part of a broader clampdown on dissent and political opposition in Tanzania.

Mwangi’s wife, Njeri Mwangi, broke down in a recent emotional statement as she appealed for her husband’s release.

She described the ordeal as deeply painful, emphasising Mwangi’s dedication to fighting for the rights of others.

Boni fights for people. If this were anybody, Boni would have been here. And he takes the lead in fighting for people's rights. So, for his rights to be violated in this way, it is completely unfair. He fights for people all over the world. So it’s not fair that they are holding him, whatever they are holding him for. It’s not fair. It’s not right. They need to release him and send him home.

Mwangi is regarded as a fearless voice in the region, known for documenting human rights abuses and speaking out against corruption and oppression.

Human rights groups have condemned the detention and called on Tanzanian authorities to uphold Mwangi’s rights and abide by international human rights standards.

They warn that silencing activists undermines democratic processes and freedom of expression in the country.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan embassy in Tanzania is reported to be actively engaging with Tanzanian officials to clarify the reasons behind Mwangi’s detention and to ensure his protection.

The embassy’s intervention comes amid growing calls for transparency and adherence to due

Martha Karua, Willy Mutunga deportation

Other prominent figures were not as fortunate in even entering Tanzania.

Former Justice Minister Martha Karua was detained upon arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

After several hours of questioning, she was deported back to Kenya without being allowed to attend the trial.

Alongside Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and human rights activists Hanifa Adan and Hussein Khalid were also detained at the airport and deported.

Additionally, lawyer Gloria Kimani and human rights campaigner Lynn Ngugi, who had accompanied the group, faced similar treatment, being detained and then sent back to Kenya.

These actions by Tanzanian authorities have sparked criticism from human rights organisations, which view the detentions and deportations as attempts to silence political opposition and restrict freedom of expression ahead of the October general elections.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan defended the government’s actions, asserting that foreign activists should respect Tanzania’s sovereignty and internal affairs.