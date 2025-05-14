Everything we know about Gachagua's new party to be unveiled

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is making final plans to unveil his new party, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), a strategic move to challenge President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

After three previously postponed launches, Gachagua is reportedly working around the clock, holding closed-door meetings with close allies to finalise the party's leadership structure.

Sources indicate that Tuesday night saw intense negotiations over who gets what position in the new formation.

Although Gachagua has remained tight-lipped about the details, insiders report that the party, registered in February, has settled on green, brown, and black as its official colours.

Its logo, a hand touching an ear, is said to symbolise the former DP’s commitment to “listening to the ground, with the slogan being "Skiza Wakenya".

Political alliances shaping up

Perhaps more politically significant is Gachagua’s reported effort to court key opposition figures.

The former second-in-command is in talks with Wiper Party leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, People Liberation Party’s Martha Karua, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, among others.

The effort appears to be part of a broader strategy to consolidate forces opposed to President Ruto ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Blocking 'State Operatives'

Insiders familiar with the party’s formation say one of Gachagua’s major concerns has been preventing infiltration by individuals allegedly aligned with the state.

In a bid to ensure a clean start, the former DP is said to have tightened internal security around the party’s formation process.

With a countdown to the official launch now in motion, political analysts believe Gachagua's move could disrupt the current political landscape and fragment the Kenya Kwanza alliance from which he has grown increasingly distant.

Gachagua’s dramatic resignation from UDA

On May 12, 2025, Gachagua publicly announced his resignation from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), citing a deep disillusionment with the party's direction and governance.

In his resignation letter, Gachagua criticised UDA for deviating from its founding principles and failing to deliver on key promises made during the 2022 campaign.

He highlighted several areas of concern:

Economic Mismanagement: He accused the party of abandoning the "Bottom-Up Economic Model," describing initiatives like the Hustler Fund as ineffective and symbolic rather than substantive.

Neglect of Key Sectors: Gachagua pointed to failures in agriculture, healthcare, housing, and education, asserting that these sectors had become centres of corruption with no tangible benefits for citizens.

Suppression of Freedoms: He condemned the government's handling of dissent, alleging that the administration had been involved in abductions targeting critics and had undermined constitutional freedoms.

Failed Foreign Policy: Gachagua criticised the government's diplomatic relations, claiming that poor foreign policy decisions had led to conflicts and diminished Kenya's international standing.

He concluded that UDA had become the "worst enemy of the people" and had wasted a critical opportunity to transform the nation.

UDA's Response

The UDA party swiftly dismissed Gachagua's resignation, labelling it as "belated" and "futile."

In a statement signed by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, the party asserted that Gachagua's membership had already been effectively revoked following his impeachment in October 2024 and subsequent removal as Deputy Party Leader in November 2024.

The party described his resignation as a "futile attempt to rewrite the facts" and criticised his leadership style and political stance.