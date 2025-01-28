7 ways Gachagua is using Ruto's own tactics against him

After his impeachment, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seems to echo the tactics that President William Ruto once employed to navigate the political landscape.

As one of Ruto’s key campaigners during the 2022 elections, Gachagua is now employing similar tactics to those the president used against his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and rival-turned-ally, Raila Odinga.

Humour

One key component of Gachagua’s onslaught against his former boss is using humour to convey messages, deliver punchlines, and drive narratives.

This came out prominently during his recent visit to DAP-K headquarters, during which the former DP made fun of the president, highlighting his shortcomings and misgivings with funny anecdotes.

He criticised the head of state’s recent tour of the Western region for attacking him and referencing his impeachment saga.

“For a whole six days, he's just abusing me in Western Kenya. Rigathi Gachagua is not a road in Webuye, he is not a hospital in Vihiga, he is not a water pan in Kakamega, he's not a slaughterhouse in Bungoma,” he said.

Gachagua also claimed that President Ruto did not have the moral authority to accuse him of corruption yet the head of state featured prominently on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project report of the most corrupt person of the year 2024.

“We sympathise with you because there was a report on the most corrupt person in the world and we are unhappy you were rigged Instead of giving you number one, they gave you number two,” Gachagua stated.

Alliances

The former DP has also been farming alliances with leaders from various regions, akin to how President Ruto formed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a coalition of parties representing different regions.

During his 2022 campaign, Ruto signed coalition agreements with party leaders such as Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Alfred Mutua and many others who eventually landed senior positions in his government.

Gachagua, who was impeached from his position in 2024, is reportedly working on a mega coalition with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa People’s Liberation Party (Narc-Kenya) leader Martha Karua and other leaders to challenge Ruto in the upcoming 2027 election.

Gachagua's visit to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua at her home in Kirinyaga County has sparked speculation about a potential alliance. The closed-door meeting included several Members of Parliament and has led to expectations of a major political announcement soon.

Gachagua has emphasised the importance of uniting the Western region and Mt. Kenya to form a formidable voting bloc.

He believes that by consolidating their votes, these regions can significantly impact the outcome of future elections. Gachagua stated that Western Kenya has the potential to mobilize over five million votes, advocating for local leaders to negotiate directly without relying on external figures.

There are indications that Gachagua is also seeking an alliance with the Wiper Party, which could further strengthen his political base.

Wamunyoro HQ

Gachagua has transformed his Wamunyoro home in Mathira, Nyeri County into a central hub for political activities.

Gachagua's choice of Wamunyoro as his command base is perceived as a strategic decision to capture the essence of Mt. Kenya's political landscape. This location allows him to engage with leaders.

During Ruto’s stint as second in command, he hosted similar delegations at the official residence of the deputy president in Karen.

Event appearances

Gachagua is leveraging his connections with religious leaders, business figures, and professionals to build support and strategies for his political future.

He has been actively attending church services and funerals in his Mount Kenya region to maintain visibility and reassure his support base.

Gachagua is employing a strategy of frequent media appearances and public engagements to keep himself relevant in the political landscape.

His approach includes delivering fiery speeches that resonate with grassroots communities, a tactic that has been effective in galvanising support.

The Truthful Man

During his presidential campaign, Ruto successfully adopted the "Hustler" narrative, a populist branding that spoke directly to Kenya's underprivileged and working-class citizens.

By positioning himself as the “common man’s president,” Ruto was able to build a widespread, loyal support base.

Similarly, Gachagua has been branding himself as the "Truthful man".

He portrays his transparency as the reason for his impeachment, portraying himself as a man of integrity who spoke out when things weren’t right.

By appealing to his supporters as a victim of political scheming, he is laying the groundwork for what could be a political comeback.

Social media

Ruto's 2022 campaign heavily relied on social media platforms to connect with voters, especially the youth.

His team accused traditional media of being biased against him, leading him to invest in alternative communication channels.

Gachagua has also embraced social media as a platform to engage with the younger generation and address national concerns. He has also commended the many Kenyans who are using social media platforms to criticise the government.

His live sessions on TikTok are part of a broader strategy to connect with Gen Z voters, who are seen as a crucial demographic for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Attacking government programs

In the last days of the previous administration, Ruto made a name for himself by criticising former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative, claiming that the government had abandoned the Big 4 Agenda in pursuit of the BBI.

Similarly, Gachagua has been outspoken in his criticism of key government initiatives, particularly those that he believes do not align with the needs of the average Kenyan.

Whether it’s questioning the Social Health Authority, Affordable Housing Program, Adani deals or challenging the direction of economic policies, Gachagua has learned the power of targeting government programs as a way to galvanise public opinion.

By portraying these initiatives as failures or as projects that benefit only the elite, he aims to strike a chord with disillusioned citizens who are sceptical of government promises.

Gachagua’s adoption of strategies used by Ruto shows his intent to remain politically relevant despite his impeachment.

Like Ruto, Gachagua understands the power of populist messaging, and by capitalising on discontent with the current government, he is positioning himself as a leader for the people.