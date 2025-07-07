From mud hut to new house: Widowed mom of 5 Rose Obuya receives a new lease of life

A wave of hope swept through North Sakwa Ward after 38-year-old widow and mother of five, Rose Obuya, was handed the keys to a brand new, fully furnished house under the Widows Empowerment Program.

Rose, who had for years raised her five children in a crumbling mud-walled structure, now celebrates a dignified, permanent home equipped with bedding, household items, and kitchen essentials.

The transformation is part of a broader mission to restore dignity and stability to widows across Kenya.

Rose Obuya's previous house

But the support extended beyond the walls of the new home. With one of Rose’s children currently in Form Four, the program, led by Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo , is also committed to clearing outstanding school fees, securing educational opportunities for the family’s future.

Rose is also an active member of the Kuja Widows Group, a grassroots collective that has received support through poultry farming resources and catering equipment to build income streams during local events.

This element of the program ensures widows are empowered collectively, promoting sustainable economic growth within the community.

The Widows Empowerment Program, which works through a community-first, bottom-up model, is steadily transforming rural lives by addressing practical needs and promoting long-term resilience.

Rose Obuya's new house

The organisation is dedicated to fostering hope, nurturing resilience, and promoting independence among widows who often grapple with economic hardship, social isolation, legal discrimination, and emotional distress.

Under the patronage of PS Omollo and the directorship of Victor Ayugi, the programme has implemented a comprehensive approach to empower widows.

This strategy encompasses a range of support services, including economic empowerment initiatives, social support networks, legal advocacy, mental health services, and community engagement.

The core of the Widows Empowerment Programme's work lies in providing tangible skills and opportunities.

Through vocational training and mentorship programs, the organisation equips widows with the tools to develop sustainable livelihoods and pursue their personal and professional aspirations with renewed confidence.

By empowering widows to become active participants in their local economies and social networks, the programme also contributes to the broader goals of gender equality and social inclusion.

A recent initiative highlights the programme's commitment to creating new opportunities. In partnership with Tom Mboya University, which has been accredited as an international training center for German language, the Widows Empowerment Programme will fully sponsor 1,000 vulnerable students for a six-month German language course up to the B1 level.

The programme also emphasises the importance of community and shared experience.

Widow-mother of 5 Rose Obuya receives a new lease of life

Regular progress-tracking meetings are held with the chairpersons of widow groups from various counties, including Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, and Kisumu, to ensure the effectiveness of the support provided and to foster a sense of solidarity among the women.