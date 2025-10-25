Gachagua plots his return after Raila's death: Options available & strategy

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is plotting a return to his political activities after a streak of negative publicity following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga amid concerns by his team that it is losing ground to rival political formations.

Gachagua has been on the receiving end of negative publicity that started in the days preceding Odinga's dedemise with remarks touching on the former Prime Minister's health attributed to him.

A source privy to the details confirmed that Gachagua is plotting his next move adding that he "has his ears on the ground and will do what the ground tells him to do."

The high-ranking politician confirmed to this writer that the former DP has assembled a team to plan how he can smoothluy resume his political engagements actross the country, with the team considering several options.

We listen to the ground and will be bigger and better. The death of Baba affected us all and we have been grieving with all Kenyans affected. As a mark or respect, our leader has toned down activities but we are planning how to resume the wantam crusade.

Options on the table for Gachagua

One of their present considerations is to take a break and explain to the nation that the move is in honour of the death of Raila Odinga and the need totake some time to reflect as the nation does the same.

However, a concern that is making it undesirable is that it will give rival outfits a field day to continue bashing Gachagua with no response as he often fires back at political rallies.

Rival camps have increasingly painted Gachagua and his team as a tribal gang obsessed with Mount Kenya with nothing much to offer in terms of leadership, sound policies and meaningful agenda for the country.

The team is thus also considering resuming activities as soon as possible, albeit with a slow start before gathering momentum in their onslaught against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

They are looking at doing so at campaign rallies for opposition candidates in upcoming by-elections but are also wary of the optics, having been missing in action as the country rallied together in honour of Raila Odinga.

Another option being explored is using Sunday church service and funerals in the region to soft launch political activities.

For now, everyone is under instructions to choose their words and avoid statements that may paint the former DP or his party negatively as they plot a comeback.

Gachagua's absense as Kenya mourned Raila

After Odinga's demise, Gachagua did not join Kenyans from all walks of life who turned up to receive or view the body in Nairobi (Kasarani, Nyayo and Parliament buildings), Kisumu and Bondo.

He also failed to turn up to honour the former Prime Minister the journey to his final resting place at Kang'o ka Jaramogi, in addition to missing in action during the state funeral services in Bondo and at Nyayo stadium.

Delegations continued to troop to Kang'o ka Jaramogi even after the burial but Gachagua was not among them.

Mutahi Kahiga's remarks

Shortly after the burial, hos close associate, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga waded into controversy with remarks that appeared to celebrate the demise of Odinga.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

Although the governor later issued an apology and clarified his remarks, the damage was already done to the Gachagua camp with some roping him in.