NYOTA verification 2025: How the exercise is taking place across Kenya

The verification process for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project is officially underway, aiming to validate 804,125 applicants for the Business Support component across Kenya's 290 constituencies.

This initiative, part of a five-year job creation program backed by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank, is set to benefit vulnerable youth by offering business support, employability training, and job opportunities.

The verification exercise will culminate in the selection of 100,000 youth beneficiaries who will receive Sh50,000 each to support their business ventures, alongside mentorship and financial literacy training.

PS Roads, Eng. Joseph Mbugua, leads the NYOTA verification exercise in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County

Objective of the Exercise

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary goal of the verification exercise is to confirm the eligibility of applicants, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

The focus is on confirming the residency of applicants within their respective wards, their education level, and their employment status.

The exercise is designed to ensure equitable representation, with special attention to gender and the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The Principal Secretaries, along with local elected leaders and National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), are leading the verification process in collaboration with the NYOTA project team.

Verification Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants are required to produce their National Identity cards or PWD cards for authentication.

The process will be conducted at designated centres within each constituency. There, applicants will undergo a series of checks, including:

Identity and Residency Verification Applicants will present their ID cards for authentication, confirming their residency and eligibility within the respective ward.



Eligibility Check An eligibility check will assess if applicants meet the project’s key criteria, including age (18-29 years, or up to 35 for PWDs), education level (up to Form 4), and employment status (must be unemployed).



Entrepreneurship Aptitude Test (EAT) Applicants who have not completed the EAT will be required to take the test on-site. The EAT evaluates applicants' business mindset and intent, a mandatory step for final selection. Those who face technical issues will receive on-site support from the project team.

NYOTA applicants gather in Kilgoris

Steps for the Verification Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign-Up - Applicants will register in a manual logbook before proceeding to the electronic verification system. Once their details are verified, they will be validated if they meet all eligibility requirements.



In-Person Verification - Each ward will have a dedicated station where applicants will be grouped according to their ward. After validation, they will be checked in the NYOTA electronic verification system.



Final Selection - Once the verification process is completed, a three-day analysis of the results will follow. Successful applicants will be notified, and training will commence shortly after.

Important Dates

The verification exercise is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2025, in all constituencies.

The deadline for completing the EAT is also set for October 24, 2025, at 12:00 PM.

The NYOTA project aims to support the development of a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem among Kenya’s youth, fostering skills, knowledge, and resources that will help them thrive in an increasingly competitive job market.